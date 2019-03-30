ഹൈദരാബാദ് : ഐപിഎൽ പന്ത്രണ്ടാം സീസണിലെ എട്ടാം മത്സരത്തിൽ രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസിനെതിരെ അനായാസ ജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കി സൺറൈസേഴ്സ്‌ ഹൈദരാബാദ്. അഞ്ചു വിക്കറ്റിനായിരുന്നു ആദ്യ ജയം ടീം നേടിയത്. ആദ്യം ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്ത രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസ് സഞ്ജുവിന്റെ സെഞ്ചുറി മികവിൽ(55 ബോളുകളില്‍ 102 റൺസ്) രണ്ടു വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്ടത്തിൽ ഉയർത്തിയ 198 റൺസ് സൺറൈസേഴ്സ്‌ മറികടന്നു.

19 ഓവറിൽ അഞ്ചു വിക്കറ്റു നഷ്ടത്തിൽ 201 റൺസ് സ്വന്തമാക്കി. ഡേവിഡ് വാര്‍ണര്‍ (37 ബോളുകളില്‍ 69 റൺസ്) ജോണി ബെയര്‍സ്‌റ്റോ (45), വിജയ് ശങ്കര്‍ (35) റാഷിദ് ഖാന്‍ (8 പന്തില്‍ പുറത്താവാതെ 15) എന്നിവരുടെ പ്രകടനം ഹൈദരാബാദിന്റെ ജയം എളുപ്പമാക്കി. രാജസ്ഥാന് വേണ്ടി ശ്രേയാസ് ഗോപാല്‍ മൂന്ന് വിക്കറ്റ് സ്വന്തമാക്കി. കൂടാതെ സഞ്ജുവിനോടൊപ്പം അജിന്‍ക്യ രഹാനെയുടെ (49 പന്തില്‍ 70) അര്‍ധ സെഞ്ചുറിയും രാജസ്ഥാനെ മികച്ച് സ്കോറില്‍ എത്തിച്ചു.

ഈ ജയത്തോടെ രണ്ടു പോയിന്റ് നേടി സൺറൈസേഴ്സ്‌ പട്ടികയിൽ നാലാം സ്ഥാനത്ത് എത്തി. രണ്ടു മത്സരങ്ങളിലും തോറ്റ രാജസ്ഥാൻ അവസാന സ്ഥാനത്തു തുടരുന്നു.

സ്കോ​ര്‍: രാ​ജ​സ്ഥാ​ന്‍ 20 ഓ​വ​റി​ല്‍ 2/198, ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദ് 19 ഓ​വ​റി​ല്‍ 5/201.

