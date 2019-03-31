CricketLatest NewsSports

സൺറൈസേഴ്സിന്റെ കൂറ്റൻ സ്കോറിന് മുന്നിൽ തകർന്നടിഞ്ഞ് റോയൽ ചലഞ്ചേഴ്സ്

Mar 31, 2019, 09:05 pm IST
Less than a minute
SUNRISERS
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐപിഎല്‍ /IPL

ഹൈദരാബാദ് : സൺറൈസേഴ്സ് ഹൈദരാബാദിന്റെ കൂറ്റൻ സ്കോറിന് മുന്നിൽ തകർന്നടിഞ്ഞ് റോയൽ ചലഞ്ചേഴ്സ് ബെംഗളൂരു. സൺറൈസേഴ്സ് 118 എന്ന കൂറ്റന്‍ റണ്‍സിനാണു വിജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്. ആദ്യം ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്ത സൺറൈസേഴ്സ് ബെയര്‍സ്റ്റോയുടെയും(56 ബോളിൽ 114 റൺസ്), വാര്‍ണറുടെയും(55 ബോളിൽ 100 റൺസ്) വെടിക്കെട്ട് ബാറ്റിങ്ങിൽ നേടിയ 231 റണ്‍സ് മറികടക്കാൻ റോയൽ ചലഞ്ചേഴ്സിനു സാധിച്ചില്ല. 19.5 ഓവറില്‍ 113 റൺസിൽ തകർന്നടിഞ്ഞു.

മുഹമ്മദ് നബിയും, സന്ദീപ് ശർമയുമാണ് റോയൽ ചലഞ്ചേഴ്സിനെ എറിഞ്ഞിട്ടത്. ഈ മത്സരത്തിലെ ജയത്തോടെ കൊൽക്കത്തയെ പിന്നിലാക്കി സൺറൈസേഴ്സ് ഹൈദരാബാദ് പട്ടികയിൽ ഒന്നാമനായി. റോയൽ ചലഞ്ചേഴ്സ് അവസാന സ്ഥാനത്തേക്ക് പിന്തള്ളപ്പെട്ടു.

SUNRISERS TWO
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐപിഎല്‍ /IPL

