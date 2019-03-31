ന്യൂ​ഡ​ല്‍​ഹി​ ​:​ ​ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ ​ഓ​പ്പ​ണ്‍​ ​ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ണ്‍ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ കിരീടം കൈവിട്ട് ഇന്ത്യൻ താരം കെ.​ ​ശ്രീ​കാന്ത്. ഫൈനൽ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ​ഡെ​ന്‍​മാ​ര്‍​ക്ക് ​താ​രം​ ​വി​ക്ട​ര്‍​ ​അ​ക്‌​സ​ല്‍​സ​നാണു ​ശ്രീ​കാന്തിനെ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. 36​ ​മി​നി​ട്ടിൽ നേ​രി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ ​സെ​റ്റു​ക​ള്‍​ക്കാണ് ലോ​ക​ ​നാ​ലാംനമ്പർ താരം ​ ​ശ്രീ​കാ​ന്തി​നെ വീഴ്ത്തി കിരീടം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്. സ്‌കോർ : 21​-7,​ 22​-20

A power-packed match filled with excitement; @srikidambi showed strong nerves despite having a slow start to push @ViktorAxelsen but unfortunately succumbed 21-7,22-20 to finish his #YonexSunriseIndiaOpen2019 campaign as runners up! Great effort but tough luck! 👏#IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/Bjo582QXuY

— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 31, 2019