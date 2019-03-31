ന്യൂഡല്ഹി : ഇന്ത്യ ഓപ്പണ് ബാഡ്മിന്റണ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ കിരീടം കൈവിട്ട് ഇന്ത്യൻ താരം കെ. ശ്രീകാന്ത്. ഫൈനൽ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ഡെന്മാര്ക്ക് താരം വിക്ടര് അക്സല്സനാണു ശ്രീകാന്തിനെ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. 36 മിനിട്ടിൽ നേരിട്ടുള്ള സെറ്റുകള്ക്കാണ് ലോക നാലാംനമ്പർ താരം ശ്രീകാന്തിനെ വീഴ്ത്തി കിരീടം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്. സ്കോർ : 21-7, 22-20
രണ്ടാം തവണയാണ് അക്സല്സെന് ഇന്ത്യ ഓപ്പൺ കിരീടം ചൂടുന്നത്. 2017 ലും ഇദ്ദേഹത്തിനായിരുന്നു കിരീടം. 17 മാസത്തെ ഇടവേളയ്ക്ക് ശേഷമാണ് ശ്രീകാന്ത് ഒരു വേള്ഡ് ടൂര് മത്സരത്തിന്റെ ഫൈനലിൽ എത്തുന്നത്.
വനിതാ സിംഗിള്സില് തായ്ലന്ഡിന്റെ രത്ചാനോക്ക് ഇന്റാനോണ് ചൈനയുടെ ഹി ബിംഗ്ജിയാവോയെ തോല്പിച്ച് കിരീടം സ്വന്തമാക്കി. സെമിയില് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ പി.വി. സിന്ധുവിനെ തോല്പ്പിച്ചാണ് ബിംഗ്ജിയാവോ ഫൈനലിലെത്തിയത്. സ്കോർ : 21-15, 21-14
