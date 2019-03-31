Latest NewsSports

ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ ​ഓ​പ്പ​ണ്‍​ ​ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ണ്‍​ ​കിരീടം കൈവിട്ട് ​ ​കെ.​ ​ശ്രീ​കാന്ത്

Mar 31, 2019, 11:30 pm IST
Less than a minute
INDIAN BADMINTON 2019

ന്യൂ​ഡ​ല്‍​ഹി​ ​:​ ​ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ ​ഓ​പ്പ​ണ്‍​ ​ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ണ്‍ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ കിരീടം കൈവിട്ട് ഇന്ത്യൻ താരം കെ.​ ​ശ്രീ​കാന്ത്. ഫൈനൽ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ​ഡെ​ന്‍​മാ​ര്‍​ക്ക് ​താ​രം​ ​വി​ക്ട​ര്‍​ ​അ​ക്‌​സ​ല്‍​സ​നാണു ​ശ്രീ​കാന്തിനെ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. 36​ ​മി​നി​ട്ടിൽ നേ​രി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ ​സെ​റ്റു​ക​ള്‍​ക്കാണ് ലോ​ക​ ​നാ​ലാംനമ്പർ താരം ​ ​ശ്രീ​കാ​ന്തി​നെ വീഴ്ത്തി കിരീടം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്. സ്‌കോർ : 21​-7,​ 22​-20

രണ്ടാം തവണയാണ് ​അ​ക്‌​സ​ല്‍​സെ​ന്‍​ ​ഇ​ന്ത്യ ഓപ്പൺ കിരീടം ചൂടുന്നത്. 2017​ ​ലും​ ​ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​ ​കി​രീ​ടം. 17​ ​മാ​സ​ത്തെ​ ​ഇ​ട​വേ​ള​യ്ക്ക് ​ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് ​ശ്രീ​കാ​ന്ത് ​ഒ​രു​ ​വേ​ള്‍​ഡ് ​ടൂര്‍​ ​മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ​ ​ഫൈ​ന​ലിൽ എത്തുന്നത്.

വ​നി​താ​ ​സിം​ഗി​ള്‍​സി​ല്‍​ ​താ​യ്‌​ല​ന്‍​ഡി​ന്റെ​ ​ര​ത്ചാ​നോ​ക്ക് ​ഇ​ന്റാ​നോ​ണ്‍ ചൈ​ന​യു​ടെ​ ​ഹി​ ​ബിം​ഗ്ജി​യാ​വോ​യെ തോല്പിച്ച് ​ ​കി​രീ​ടം സ്വന്തമാക്കി. ​സെ​മി​യി​ല്‍​ ​ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ​ ​പി.​വി.​ ​സി​ന്ധു​വി​നെ​ ​തോ​ല്‍​പ്പി​ച്ചാ​ണ് ​ബിം​ഗ്ജി​യാ​വോ​ ​ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ലെ​ത്തിയത്. സ്‌കോർ : 21​-15,​ 21​-14

