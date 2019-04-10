Latest NewsIndia

മാവോയിസ്റ്റുകള്‍ നടത്തിയ സ്‌ഫോടനത്തില്‍ സിആര്‍പിഎഫ് ജവാന് ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റു

Apr 10, 2019, 09:51 pm IST
Less than a minute
പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

മുംബൈ: മാവോയിസ്റ്റ് ആക്രമണത്തിൽ സിആര്‍പിഎഫ് ജവാന് ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റു. മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര ഗാദ്രിചോളിയിലെ ഗാട്ടാ-എട്ടാപ്പള്ളി ഏരിയയിൽ സിആര്‍പിഎഫിന്റെ 191 ബറ്റാലിയന്‍ പട്രോളിംഗ് നടത്തുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് മാവോയിസ്റ്റുകള്‍ ഐഇഡി സ്‌ഫോടനം നടത്തിയത്. പരിക്കേറ്റയാളെ വ്യോമമാര്‍ഗം ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.

