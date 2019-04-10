മുംബൈ: മാവോയിസ്റ്റ് ആക്രമണത്തിൽ സിആര്‍പിഎഫ് ജവാന് ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റു. മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര ഗാദ്രിചോളിയിലെ ഗാട്ടാ-എട്ടാപ്പള്ളി ഏരിയയിൽ സിആര്‍പിഎഫിന്റെ 191 ബറ്റാലിയന്‍ പട്രോളിംഗ് നടത്തുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് മാവോയിസ്റ്റുകള്‍ ഐഇഡി സ്‌ഫോടനം നടത്തിയത്. പരിക്കേറ്റയാളെ വ്യോമമാര്‍ഗം ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.

#Correction Gadchiroli: One security personnel injured in an IED attack by Naxals on 191 battalion of CRPF in Gatta area of Ettapalli. The incident took place when CRPF team was accompanying a polling party on its way to polling booth.#Maharashtra (original tweet will be deleted) https://t.co/uhwN3mXvZj

— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019