Latest NewsIndia

ആശങ്കകൾക്ക് വിരാമം : കു​ഴ​ല്‍ കി​ണ​റി​ല്‍ വീ​ണ അ​ഞ്ചു വ​യ​സു​കാ​ര​നെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി

Apr 14, 2019, 06:39 am IST
Less than a minute
BORE WELL TRAPPED BOY
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ/ANI

ല​ക്നോ: ആശങ്കകൾക്ക് വിരാമമിട്ടു കു​ഴ​ല്‍ കി​ണ​റി​ല്‍ വീ​ണ അ​ഞ്ചു വ​യ​സു​കാ​ര​നെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. ഉ​ത്ത​ര്‍​പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ലെ മ​ഥു​ര​യി​ല്‍ ഷെ​ര്‍​ഗ്രാ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് സംഭവമുണ്ടായത്. 100 അ​ടി താ​ഴ്ച​യി​ല്‍ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ കുട്ടിയെ ഏറെ നേരത്തെ ശ്രമങ്ങൾക്കൊടുവിലാണ് പോ​ലീ​സും ദു​ര​ന്ത​നി​വാ​ര​ണ​സേ​ന​യും ചേ​ര്‍​ന്നു രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. കുട്ടിയെ ഉടൻ തന്നെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

കുട്ടിയെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്താൻ ഏകദേശം രണ്ടു മണിക്കൂർ എടുത്തെന്നും, രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനത്തിൽ ആർമിയും സഹായിച്ചെന്ന് എൻ.ഡി.ആർ.എഫ് അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് കമാൻഡർ അനിൽ കുമാർ സിങ് അറിയിച്ചു,

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

HOLIDAY

വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ഗൾഫ് രാജ്യം

Apr 14, 2019, 07:31 am IST

കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് ബിജെപി രഹസ്യധാരണയെന്ന ആരോപണവുമായി എല്‍ഡിഎഫ് രംഗത്ത്

Apr 14, 2019, 07:26 am IST
congress

ആലപ്പുഴ മണ്ഡലത്തിൽ ഇടത്‌ മുന്നണിക്കും സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥിക്കും എതിരെ ഗുരുതര ആരോപണങ്ങളുമായി കോൺഗ്രസ്‌

Apr 14, 2019, 07:07 am IST
CONGRESS-LEAVER

കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവും അണികളും ബി.ജെ.പിയില്‍ ചേര്‍ന്നു

Apr 14, 2019, 07:05 am IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close