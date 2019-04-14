ല​ക്നോ: ആശങ്കകൾക്ക് വിരാമമിട്ടു കു​ഴ​ല്‍ കി​ണ​റി​ല്‍ വീ​ണ അ​ഞ്ചു വ​യ​സു​കാ​ര​നെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. ഉ​ത്ത​ര്‍​പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ലെ മ​ഥു​ര​യി​ല്‍ ഷെ​ര്‍​ഗ്രാ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് സംഭവമുണ്ടായത്. 100 അ​ടി താ​ഴ്ച​യി​ല്‍ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ കുട്ടിയെ ഏറെ നേരത്തെ ശ്രമങ്ങൾക്കൊടുവിലാണ് പോ​ലീ​സും ദു​ര​ന്ത​നി​വാ​ര​ണ​സേ​ന​യും ചേ​ര്‍​ന്നു രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. കുട്ടിയെ ഉടൻ തന്നെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

Mathura: A 5-year-old boy, who was trapped in a borewell at about 100-foot deep at a village in Shergarh rescued successfully. Anil Kumar Singh, Assistant Commander NDRF says, "It took us 2 hours to rescue the child, army also helped us in the rescue operations." pic.twitter.com/ZYB40zFnjp

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2019