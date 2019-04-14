ലക്നോ: ആശങ്കകൾക്ക് വിരാമമിട്ടു കുഴല് കിണറില് വീണ അഞ്ചു വയസുകാരനെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. ഉത്തര്പ്രദേശിലെ മഥുരയില് ഷെര്ഗ്രാ ഗ്രാമത്തിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് സംഭവമുണ്ടായത്. 100 അടി താഴ്ചയില് കുടുങ്ങിയ കുട്ടിയെ ഏറെ നേരത്തെ ശ്രമങ്ങൾക്കൊടുവിലാണ് പോലീസും ദുരന്തനിവാരണസേനയും ചേര്ന്നു രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. കുട്ടിയെ ഉടൻ തന്നെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
Mathura: A 5-year-old boy, who was trapped in a borewell at about 100-foot deep at a village in Shergarh rescued successfully. Anil Kumar Singh, Assistant Commander NDRF says, "It took us 2 hours to rescue the child, army also helped us in the rescue operations." pic.twitter.com/ZYB40zFnjp
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2019
കുട്ടിയെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്താൻ ഏകദേശം രണ്ടു മണിക്കൂർ എടുത്തെന്നും, രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനത്തിൽ ആർമിയും സഹായിച്ചെന്ന് എൻ.ഡി.ആർ.എഫ് അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് കമാൻഡർ അനിൽ കുമാർ സിങ് അറിയിച്ചു,
Mathura: Operation underway to rescue a 5-year-old boy, who is trapped in a borewell at about 100-foot deep at a village in Shergarh. Police & NDRF team present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/wPBZNQyLWP
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2019
Post Your Comments