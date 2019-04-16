KeralaLatest News

ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തി തന്നെ സന്ദർശിച്ച നി​ര്‍​മ​ല സീ​താ​രാ​മ​നെ പുകഴ്ത്തി ശശി തരൂർ

Apr 16, 2019, 11:37 am IST
തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തി തന്നെ സന്ദർശിച്ച പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​മ​ന്ത്രി നി​ര്‍​മ​ല സീ​താ​രാ​മ​നെ പുകഴ്ത്തി കോ​ണ്‍​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​വ് ശ​ശി ത​രൂ​ര്‍. പെ​രു​മാ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ലെ മ​ര്യാ​ദ എ​ന്ന​ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ അ​പൂ​ര്‍​വ ഗു​ണ​മ​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​ത് പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​മ​ന്ത്രി നി​ര്‍​മ​ല സീ​താ​രാ​മ​നി​ല്‍ കാ​ണാ​മെ​ന്നും ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ തരൂർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. തു​ലാ​ഭാ​രം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ത്രാ​സ് പൊ​ട്ടി ത​ല​യ്ക്കു പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ് ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ല്‍ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന ത​രൂ​രി​നെ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ചയാണ് നിർമല സീതാരാമൻ സന്ദർശിച്ചത്.

