തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തി തന്നെ സന്ദർശിച്ച പ്രതിരോധമന്ത്രി നിര്മല സീതാരാമനെ പുകഴ്ത്തി കോണ്ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് ശശി തരൂര്. പെരുമാറ്റത്തിലെ മര്യാദ എന്നത് ഇന്ത്യന് രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിലെ അപൂര്വ ഗുണമമാണെന്നും അത് പ്രതിരോധമന്ത്രി നിര്മല സീതാരാമനില് കാണാമെന്നും ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ തരൂർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. തുലാഭാരം നടത്തുന്നതിനിടെ ത്രാസ് പൊട്ടി തലയ്ക്കു പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയില് കഴിയുന്ന തരൂരിനെ തിങ്കളാഴ്ചയാണ് നിർമല സീതാരാമൻ സന്ദർശിച്ചത്.
Touched by the gesture of @nsitharaman, who dropped by today morning to visit me in the hospital, amid her hectic electioneering in Kerala. Civility is a rare virtue in Indian politics – great to see her practice it by example! pic.twitter.com/XqbLf1iCR5
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 16, 2019
Post Your Comments