ഫ്രഞ്ച് ഓപ്പണ്‍ ക്വാര്‍ട്ടറിലേക്ക് കുതിച്ച് ഇതിഹാസ താരം റോജര്‍ ഫെഡറര്‍

Jun 2, 2019, 09:34 pm IST
ROGER FEDERER

പാരിസ്: ഫ്രഞ്ച് ഓപ്പണ്‍ ടെന്നീസ് പുരുഷ സിംഗിൾസ് വിഭാഗത്തിലെ ക്വാര്‍ട്ടറിൽ പ്രവേശിച്ച് ഇതിഹാസ താരം റോജര്‍ ഫെഡറര്‍. നേരിട്ടുള്ള സെറ്റുകള്‍ക്ക് അര്‍ജന്റൈന്‍ താരം ലിയോണാര്‍ഡോ മയേറെയെ തോൽപ്പിച്ചാണ് സ്വിസ് താരം അവസാന എട്ടിൽ ഇടം നേടിയത്. ടൂര്‍ണമെന്റില്‍ ഇതുവരെ ഒരു സെറ്റ് പോലും വഴങ്ങാതെയുള്ള പ്രകടനമാണ് ഫെഡറർ കാഴ്ച്ച വെക്കുന്നത്. സ്‌കോര്‍ 2-6, 3-6, 3-6.

വനിത വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ജൊഹന്ന കോന്റ ജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കി. നേരിട്ടുള്ള സെറ്റുകള്‍ക്ക് ക്രൊയേഷ്യന്‍ താരം ഡോന്ന വെകിച്ചിനെയാണ് തോൽപ്പിച്ചത്. . സ്‌കോര്‍ 2-6, 4-6. അതേസമയം മറ്റൊരു ക്രൊയേഷ്യന്‍ താരം പെട്ര മാര്‍ട്ടിച്ച് എസ്‌തോണിയയുടെ കനേപ്പിയെ തോൽപ്പിച്ച് ക്വാര്‍ട്ടറില്‍ കടന്നു.സ്‌കോര്‍ 7-5, 2-6, 4-6.

