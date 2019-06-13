പൂനെ : കോടികണക്കിന് രൂപയുടെ നിരോധിച്ച നോട്ടുകളുമായി മൂന്ന് പേർ പിടിയിൽ. മഹരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ ഷിരൂരിൽ നിന്നും കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം പൂനെ റൂറൽ പോലീസ് ആണ് ഇവരെ പിടികൂടിയത്. 1.26 കോടി രൂപ വരുന്ന നിരോധിച്ച നോട്ടുകളാണ് പിടിച്ചെടുത്തത്. കൂട്ടത്തിലുള്ള ഒരാൾ കടന്നു കളഞ്ഞെന്നും അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചതായും പോലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

Maharashtra: Pune rural police arrested 3 people from Shirur and recovered demonetised currency notes with the face value of Rs 1,00,26,000 from their possession, yesterday. One more accused is absconding. Investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/2IhZSj073N

— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019