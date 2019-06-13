Latest NewsIndia

നിരോധിച്ച നോട്ടുകളുമായി മൂന്ന് പേർ പിടിയിൽ

Jun 13, 2019, 11:47 pm IST
BANNED CURRENCY RAID
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ/ANI

പൂനെ : കോടികണക്കിന് രൂപയുടെ നിരോധിച്ച നോട്ടുകളുമായി മൂന്ന് പേർ പിടിയിൽ. മഹരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ ഷിരൂരിൽ നിന്നും കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം പൂനെ റൂറൽ പോലീസ് ആണ് ഇവരെ പിടികൂടിയത്. 1.26 കോടി രൂപ വരുന്ന നിരോധിച്ച നോട്ടുകളാണ് പിടിച്ചെടുത്തത്. കൂട്ടത്തിലുള്ള ഒരാൾ കടന്നു കളഞ്ഞെന്നും അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചതായും പോലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

