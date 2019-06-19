ഇന്ത്യ-പാക് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ലോകകപ്പിനെത്തിയ ദമ്പതികളുടെ ചിത്രമാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ വൈറലാകുന്നത്. ഇന്ത്യയുടെയും പാകിസ്ഥാന്റെയും ജേഴ്‌സികള്‍ ഒന്നിച്ച്‌ ഡിസൈന്‍ ചെയ്തത് അണിഞ്ഞാണ് ഇവർ എത്തിയത്. ചിത്രത്തില്‍ കാണുന്ന യുവാവ് പാക് പൗരനും ഭാര്യ ഇന്ത്യക്കാരിയുമാണെന്നാണ് ചിത്രം ട്വിറ്ററിൽ പങ്കുവെച്ച ലക്ഷ്‌മി കൗൾ എന്ന വ്യക്തി പറയുന്നത്.

Spotted this couple at the #IndiaVsPakistan @cricketworldcup game and was intrigued by their jerseys! Husband is from Pakistan, wife from India so both stitched up India-Pak jerseys & wore them! Both are Canadians, watching the game in England, rooting for peace #SpiritofCricket pic.twitter.com/KrUjtkjFMn

