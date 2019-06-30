CricketLatest News

ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെതിരായ മത്സരത്തിൽ കോഹ്‌ലിക്കും രോഹിത്തിനും സെഞ്ചുറി

Jun 30, 2019, 09:21 pm IST

ബര്‍മിങ്ഹാം: ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെതിരെ ഇന്ത്യ പൊരുതുന്നു. 28 ഓവർ പിന്നിടുമ്പോൾ ഒരു വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്ടത്തിൽ 145 റൺസാണ് ഇന്ത്യ നേടിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഓപ്പണര്‍ കെ.എല്‍ രാഹുലിന്റെ വിക്കറ്റാണ് ഇന്ത്യക്ക് നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടത്. ഒമ്പത് പന്ത് ആണ് രാഹുൽ നേരിട്ടത്. അതേസമയം ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് നിശ്ചിത ഓവറില്‍ ഏഴു വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്ടത്തില്‍ 337 റണ്‍സ് ആണ് നേടിയത്.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

വാഹനങ്ങള്‍ കടന്നുപോകുന്നതിനിടെ റോഡ് മുറിഞ്ഞ് വേര്‍പെട്ടു; വീഡിയോ വൈറലാകുന്നു

Jun 30, 2019, 09:05 pm IST
Kailash

വൈറലായി ഐജിയെ ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന ബിജെപി നേതാവിന്റെ പഴയ ചിത്രം : അങ്ങനൊരു സംഭവം നടന്നിട്ടേയില്ലെന്ന് ഐ.ജി

Jun 30, 2019, 08:57 pm IST

ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് രീ​തി പി​ന്തു​ട​രു​ന്ന പോ​ലീ​സു​കാ​രെ നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി​യെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് മ​ന്ത്രി എ.​കെ. ബാ​ല​ന്‍

Jun 30, 2019, 08:51 pm IST
v Muraleedharan

കസഖ്സ്ഥാനില്‍ എണ്ണപ്പാടത്ത് കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്ന ഇന്ത്യക്കാരെ ഉടൻ രക്ഷിക്കും; വി മുരളീധരന്‍

Jun 30, 2019, 08:49 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close