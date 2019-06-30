ബര്‍മിങ്ഹാം: ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെതിരെ ഇന്ത്യ പൊരുതുന്നു. 28 ഓവർ പിന്നിടുമ്പോൾ ഒരു വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്ടത്തിൽ 145 റൺസാണ് ഇന്ത്യ നേടിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഓപ്പണര്‍ കെ.എല്‍ രാഹുലിന്റെ വിക്കറ്റാണ് ഇന്ത്യക്ക് നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടത്. ഒമ്പത് പന്ത് ആണ് രാഹുൽ നേരിട്ടത്. അതേസമയം ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് നിശ്ചിത ഓവറില്‍ ഏഴു വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്ടത്തില്‍ 337 റണ്‍സ് ആണ് നേടിയത്.

Three consecutive boundaries for Rohit Sharma!

India are beginning to accelerate. What can England do to find a breakthrough?

