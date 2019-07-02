CricketLatest News

പ്രായത്തെ വെല്ലുന്ന ആവേശപ്രകടനം; ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ടീമിന്‍റെ ‘കട്ട ഫാനായ’ മുത്തശ്ശിയുടെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ വൈറലാകുന്നു

Jul 2, 2019, 11:33 pm IST

ബെര്‍മിംഗ്ഹാം: ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ടീമിന്‍റെ ‘കട്ട ഫാനായ’ മുത്തശ്ശിയുടെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങളാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ ശ്രദ്ധപിടിച്ചുപറ്റുന്നത്. പ്രായത്തെ വെല്ലുന്ന ആവേശത്തോടെ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ടീമിന് പ്രോത്സാഹനം നല്‍കുന്ന ഇവരുടെ ചിത്രം പിന്നീട് ട്വിറ്റര്‍ അടക്കമുള്ള സാമൂഹ്യ മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ വൈറലായി. 87 വയസുള്ള ചാരുലത പട്ടേലാണ് ഈ മുത്തശ്ശി. ഞാന്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ടീമിലെ ഒരോ അംഗങ്ങളെയും എന്‍റെ കുട്ടികളായാണ് കരുതുന്നതെന്നാണ് ഇവർ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നത്.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

india vs bangladesh

എറിഞ്ഞിട്ടു : ബംഗ്ലാദേശിനെ തകര്‍ത്ത് സെമിയിലേക്ക് കുതിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യ

Jul 2, 2019, 11:29 pm IST

ലോകകപ്പിൽ അപൂര്‍വ നേട്ടം സ്വന്തമാക്കി ഷാക്കിബ്

Jul 2, 2019, 11:19 pm IST
murder

വികൃതമാക്കപ്പെട്ട നിലയില്‍ എട്ടുവയസ്സുകാരിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം : വയോധിക കസ്റ്റഡിയിൽ

Jul 2, 2019, 11:15 pm IST

കളിക്കളത്തിൽ വീണ്ടും പുലിവാൽ പിടിച്ച് കോഹ്ലി

Jul 2, 2019, 10:52 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close