ബെര്മിംഗ്ഹാം: ഇന്ത്യന് ടീമിന്റെ ‘കട്ട ഫാനായ’ മുത്തശ്ശിയുടെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങളാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ ശ്രദ്ധപിടിച്ചുപറ്റുന്നത്. പ്രായത്തെ വെല്ലുന്ന ആവേശത്തോടെ ഇന്ത്യന് ടീമിന് പ്രോത്സാഹനം നല്കുന്ന ഇവരുടെ ചിത്രം പിന്നീട് ട്വിറ്റര് അടക്കമുള്ള സാമൂഹ്യ മാധ്യമങ്ങളില് വൈറലായി. 87 വയസുള്ള ചാരുലത പട്ടേലാണ് ഈ മുത്തശ്ശി. ഞാന് ഇന്ത്യന് ടീമിലെ ഒരോ അംഗങ്ങളെയും എന്റെ കുട്ടികളായാണ് കരുതുന്നതെന്നാണ് ഇവർ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നത്.
look at her enthusiasm and passion!
that’s what cricket does to us, Indians’ love for cricket is everything❤️#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/CQSc5MFSsq
— aditi. (@AdiiiTea) July 2, 2019
Well done cameraman, finally captured real beauty #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/mnRtuCRG3j
— The Indian Citizen (@tic_speaks) July 2, 2019
She is going to be a internet sensation…❣️❣️❣️
What cricket is in India…❣️😍#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/DJEBzVG2pp
— Sanchit sahu 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@SanchitSahu10) July 2, 2019
