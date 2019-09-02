ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: സ്വച്ഛ്ഭാരത് പദ്ധതി നടപ്പാക്കിയതിന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിക്ക് ബില് ആന്ഡ് മെലിന്ഡ ഫൗണ്ടേഷന് പുരസ്കാരം. ഈ മാസം അമേരിക്ക സന്ദര്ശിക്കുമ്പോള് പുരസ്കാരം സമ്മാനിക്കുമെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. പുരസ്കാര നേട്ടം രാജ്യത്തിനാകെ അഭിമാനമാണെന്നും മോദിയുടെ ഭരണമികവിനെ ലോകരാജ്യങ്ങള് അംഗീകരിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ തെളിവാണ് പുരസ്കാരമെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഓഫീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
Another award,another moment of pride for every Indian, as PM Modi’s diligent and innovative initiatives bring laurels from across the world.
Sh @narendramodi to receive award from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan during his visit to the United States. pic.twitter.com/QlsxOWS6jT
— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 2, 2019
