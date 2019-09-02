ന്യൂ​ഡ​ല്‍​ഹി: സ്വ​ച്ഛ്ഭാ​ര​ത് പ​ദ്ധ​തി ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കി​യ​തിന് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര​മോ​ദി​ക്ക് ബി​ല്‍ ആ​ന്‍​ഡ് മെ​ലി​ന്‍​ഡ ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ന്‍ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം. ഈ ​മാ​സം അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക സ​ന്ദ​ര്‍​ശി​ക്കുമ്പോ​ള്‍ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര നേ​ട്ടം രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​നാ​കെ അ​ഭി​മാ​ന​മാ​ണെന്നും മോ​ദി​യു​ടെ ഭ​ര​ണ​മി​ക​വി​നെ ലോ​ക​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്‍റെ തെ​ളി​വാ​ണ് പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര​മെ​ന്നും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ഓ​ഫീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

Another award,another moment of pride for every Indian, as PM Modi’s diligent and innovative initiatives bring laurels from across the world.

Sh @narendramodi to receive award from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan during his visit to the United States. pic.twitter.com/QlsxOWS6jT

— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 2, 2019