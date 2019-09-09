‘മഹാപരീക്ഷ’ യില്‍ വിജയിച്ച ഏറ്റവും പ്രായം കുറഞ്ഞ വ്യക്തിയായ പതിനാറുകാരനെ പ്രശംസിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി

മഹാപരീക്ഷ’ യില് വിജയിച്ച ഏറ്റവും പ്രായം കുറഞ്ഞ വ്യക്തിയായ പ്രിയവ്രതനെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. മികച്ചത്, ഈ നോട്ടത്തിന് പ്രിയവ്രതന് അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങള്, പ്രിയവ്രതന്റെ നേട്ടം നിരവധി പേര്ക്ക് പ്രചോദനമാകുമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ചാമു കൃഷ്ണ ശാസ്ത്രി എന്ന വ്യക്തിയുടെ പോസ്റ്റിന് മറുപടിയായാണ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി പതിനാറുകാരനെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ചത്.
History was created yesterday by 16year old Priyavrata S/o Smt Aparna and Sri DevadattaPatil While studying Veda&Nyaya from his father he studied all Vyakarana MahaGranthas from Sri MohanaSharma, passed 14 levels of Tenali Pariksha Youngest to pass the MahaPariksha @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/VV0BfdZAOC
— Chamu KrishnaShastry (@ChamuKShastry) September 8, 2019
