ഇന്ത്യൻ നിർമിത പോർവിമാനം, തേജസിലേറി ചരിത്രം സൃഷ്ടിച്ച് പ്രതിരോധമന്ത്രി രാജ്‍നാഥ് സിംഗ്

Sep 19, 2019, 12:30 pm IST
ബെംഗളുരു: ചരിത്രം സൃഷ്ടിച്ച് പ്രതിരോധമന്ത്രി രാജ്‍നാഥ് സിംഗ്. ഇന്ത്യൻ നിർമിത ലൈറ്റ് കോംബാറ്റ് യുദ്ധവിമാനമായ തേജസിൽ പറന്നു. ഇതോടെ തേജസ്  ഫൈറ്റർ ജെറ്റിൽ സഞ്ചരിക്കുന്ന ആദ്യ ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രതിരോധമന്ത്രിയെന്ന നേട്ടം രാജ്‍നാഥ് സിംഗ് സ്വന്തമാക്കി. ബെംഗളുരുവിലെ എച്ച്എഎൽ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ നിന്നുമാണ് രാജ്‍നാഥ് സിംഗ് തേജസ് വിമാനത്തിൽ സഞ്ചരിച്ചത്.

‘ത്രില്ലടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന അനുഭവമായിരുന്നു തേജസിലെ ഈ പറക്കൽ. നിർണായകമായ പല ശേഷികളും സ്വായത്തമാക്കിയ യുദ്ധവിമാനമാണ് തേജസ്. ഇന്ത്യയുടെ പ്രതിരോധശേഷി ശക്തിപ്പെടുന്നുവെന്ന് ‘ രാജ്നാഥ് സിംഗ് പിന്നീട് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

പൈലറ്റിന്‍റെ ജി-സ്യൂട്ട് വേഷത്തിലുള്ള ചിത്രം ട്വിറ്ററിൽ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത് ”ഇനി പറക്കാം, എല്ലാം തയ്യാർ” എന്നായിരുന്നു ആദ്യം ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചത്. പൈലറ്റിനൊപ്പം വിമാനത്തിലേക്ക് നടന്നു കയറിയ രാജ്നാഥ്, സ്വയം പിൻസീറ്റിലിരുന്ന്, സ്ട്രാപ്പ് ധരിച്ച് പറക്കാൻ തയ്യാറായി. ഒരു വെള്ള ഹെൽമെറ്റും, ഓക്സിജൻ മാസ്കും രാജ്‍നാഥ് ധരിച്ചിരുന്നു. തേജസിന്‍റെ പ്രവർത്തനമികവിനെക്കുറിച്ചും അത്യാധുനിക സംവിധാനങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ചുമൊക്കെ പൈലറ്റും, വ്യോമസേനാ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരും രാജ്‍നാഥ് സിംഗിന് വിശദീകരിച്ചു.

