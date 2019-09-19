ബെംഗളുരു: ചരിത്രം സൃഷ്ടിച്ച് പ്രതിരോധമന്ത്രി രാജ്‍നാഥ് സിംഗ്. ഇന്ത്യൻ നിർമിത ലൈറ്റ് കോംബാറ്റ് യുദ്ധവിമാനമായ തേജസിൽ പറന്നു. ഇതോടെ തേജസ് ഫൈറ്റർ ജെറ്റിൽ സഞ്ചരിക്കുന്ന ആദ്യ ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രതിരോധമന്ത്രിയെന്ന നേട്ടം രാജ്‍നാഥ് സിംഗ് സ്വന്തമാക്കി. ബെംഗളുരുവിലെ എച്ച്എഎൽ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ നിന്നുമാണ് രാജ്‍നാഥ് സിംഗ് തേജസ് വിമാനത്തിൽ സഞ്ചരിച്ചത്.

Flying on ‘Tejas’, an Indigenous Light Combat Aircraft from Bengaluru’s HAL Airport was an amazing and exhilarating experience.

Tejas is a multi-role fighter with several critical capabilities. It is meant to strengthen India’s air defence capabilities. pic.twitter.com/jT95afb0O7

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 19, 2019