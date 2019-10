13 tons of gold found in basement of Chinese mayorabout 22 hours ago" Corruption in China is a widespread problem. Video shows part of the search of the mansion of a Chinese official, Zhang Qi (a politician who spent most of his career in Hainan Province in southern China). Employees of the National Supervisory Commission (China's anti-corruption agency) did a search In Comrade Zhang's home and discovered 13 tons (thirteen tons) of gold In the secret cellar of his home, in the form of bullion. This, by the way, is more than the total gold reserves of Lithuania, Latvia and Iceland combined.According to unofficial reports, The authorities also seized a huge amount of cash in various currencies (dollars, euros and yuan), totaling 268 billion yuan, or 34 billion euros.According to Chinese law on corruption, the official will be executed. "Source: Live Leak

