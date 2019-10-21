View this post on Instagram

A couple of weeks back there was an incident in my life, followed by a small surgery. That’s when I found myself having to spend the next one month in bed with a cast on my leg. Earlier when people asked me ” what is the toughest situation you have faced in life?”, my answer was ” fortunately none so far “. But going forward I have a different answer. Though initial few days were not easy, I was back on my feet (in spirit) in no time doing what I love the most – my work. I apologise if I seemed anti-social (including zero response to phone calls and msgs) during this period, when actually I was making use of this opportunity to enjoy some ME time. Now is when I realise, I have been really needing it. I know it may sound like a cliche but I mean it when I say that this situation has changed me; made me a stronger person. Like they say “Everything happens for a reason, and this too shall pass.” 🙂