കുറച്ച് ആഴ്ചകള്ക്ക് മുൻപ് തന്റെ ജീവിതത്തില് ഒരു സംഭവമുണ്ടായെന്നും അതിനെതുടര്ന്ന് ചെറിയൊരു ശസ്ത്രക്രിയയും നടത്തിയെന്നും ഇത് മൂലം ഒരു മാസം ഇനി കിടക്കയില് വിശ്രമം ആയിരിക്കുമെന്നും വ്യക്തമാക്കി നടി മഞ്ജിമ മോഹൻ. എന്താണ് ജീവിതത്തില് അഭിമുഖീകരിച്ചിട്ടുള്ള ഏറ്റവും വിഷമഘട്ടം എന്ന് മുൻപ് ആളുകൾ എന്നോട് ചോദിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. അന്നെന്റെ ഉത്തരം ഭാഗ്യവശാല് ഇതുവരെ അങ്ങനെ ഒന്നില്ല എന്നായിരുന്നു. പക്ഷേ ഇപ്പോള് എനിക്കൊരു വ്യത്യസ്തമായ ഉത്തരമുണ്ട്. ഇപ്പോള് ആദ്യത്തെ കുറച്ചുദിവസങ്ങള് അത്ര എളുപ്പമായിരുന്നില്ല. ഉടന് ഏറെ സ്നേഹിക്കുന്ന അഭിനയലോകത്തേക്ക് തിരിച്ചെത്തുമെന്ന് താരം ഇൻസ്റ്റാഗ്രാം പോസ്റ്റിലൂടെ പറയുകയുണ്ടായി.
A couple of weeks back there was an incident in my life, followed by a small surgery. That’s when I found myself having to spend the next one month in bed with a cast on my leg. Earlier when people asked me ” what is the toughest situation you have faced in life?”, my answer was ” fortunately none so far “. But going forward I have a different answer. Though initial few days were not easy, I was back on my feet (in spirit) in no time doing what I love the most – my work. I apologise if I seemed anti-social (including zero response to phone calls and msgs) during this period, when actually I was making use of this opportunity to enjoy some ME time. Now is when I realise, I have been really needing it. I know it may sound like a cliche but I mean it when I say that this situation has changed me; made me a stronger person. Like they say “Everything happens for a reason, and this too shall pass.” 🙂
