ഡൊണാൾഡ് ട്രംപ് ന്യൂയോർക്ക് വിടുന്നു

വാഷിങ്ടൻ: വൈറ്റ് ഹൗസ് വിട്ടാലും താൻ ജന്മസ്ഥലമായ ന്യൂയോർക്കിലേക്ക് പോകില്ലെന്ന് വ്യക്തമാക്കി യുഎസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡോണൾഡ് ട്രംപ്. ദശലക്ഷക്കണക്കിനു ഡോളർ നികുതി അടയ്ക്കുന്നുണ്ടെങ്കിലും ന്യൂയോർക്ക് നഗരത്തിലെയും സംസ്ഥാനത്തെയും ഭരണാധികാരികളുടെ മോശം പെരുമാറ്റമാണ് ഈ തീരുമാനത്തിനു പ്രേരിപ്പിച്ചതെന്നും ഫ്ലോറിഡയിലെ പാം ബീച്ചിലെ മറലാഗോ റിസോർട്ടിൽ സ്ഥിര താൻ താമസമാക്കുമെന്നും ട്രംപ് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence. I cherish New York, and the people of…..

….New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make….

