ഡൊണാൾഡ് ട്രംപ് ന്യൂയോർക്ക് വിടുന്നു

Nov 2, 2019, 06:30 am IST
വാഷിങ്ടൻ: വൈറ്റ് ഹൗസ് വിട്ടാലും താൻ ജന്മസ്ഥലമായ ന്യൂയോർക്കിലേക്ക് പോകില്ലെന്ന് വ്യക്തമാക്കി യുഎസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡോണൾഡ് ട്രംപ്. ദശലക്ഷക്കണക്കിനു ഡോളർ നികുതി അടയ്ക്കുന്നുണ്ടെങ്കിലും ന്യൂയോർക്ക് നഗരത്തിലെയും സംസ്ഥാനത്തെയും ഭരണാധികാരികളുടെ മോശം പെരുമാറ്റമാണ് ഈ തീരുമാനത്തിനു പ്രേരിപ്പിച്ചതെന്നും ഫ്ലോറിഡയിലെ പാം ബീച്ചിലെ മറലാഗോ റിസോർട്ടിൽ സ്ഥിര താൻ താമസമാക്കുമെന്നും ട്രംപ് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

