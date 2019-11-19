ഡൽഹി ശ്വസിക്കുന്നത് വിഷപ്പുക; പ്രമുഖ ഹോളിവുഡ് താരം ഡികാപ്രിയോയുടെ ഇൻസ്റ്റാഗ്രാം പോസ്റ്റ് ചർച്ചയാവുന്നു

View this post on Instagram

#Regram #RG @extinctionrebellion: Over 1500 citizens gathered in at India Gate, in New Dehli, to demand immediate action on the cities hazardous pollution levels.⁣ ⁣ According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution in India is estimated to kill about 1.5 million people every year; these statistics make air pollution the fifth-largest killer in India. ⁣ ⁣ People of all ages joined the demonstration, which succeeded to directly trigger action for Indian citizens:⁣ 1. The Indian Prime Ministers office set up a special panel to address the issue, within a few hours of the protest. The panel is due to report on the issue within 2 weeks.⁣ 2. The Supreme Court of India asked the Central Government and respective state governments to fix the crop and waste burning issue of Dehli within a week. ⁣ 3. The Center accepted that Green Fund will be used to combat toxic air pollution. ⁣ 4. The Indian Prime Minister asked the Agriculture Ministry to distribute equipment urgently so that crop burning is no longer necessary. ⁣ ⁣ Despite these promises, the air is still unsafe and activists will keep the pressure on until the air pollution reaches safe levels. ⁣ ⁣ The protest was organised by a collaboration of movements; @xrebellionind @LetMeBreathe_In @FridaysForFutureIndia_ along with other activists. ⁣ ⁣ Photography by Arjun Mahatta and co, via @FridaysForFuture ⁣ ⁣ #RightToBreathe #ExtinctionRebellion #IndiaGate #SolutionNotPollution #ActNow #RebelForLife