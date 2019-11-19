Latest NewsIndiaNewsInternationalHealth & Fitness

ഡൽഹി ശ്വസിക്കുന്നത് വിഷപ്പുക; പ്രമുഖ ഹോളിവുഡ് താരം ഡികാപ്രിയോയുടെ ഇൻസ്റ്റാഗ്രാം പോസ്റ്റ് ചർച്ചയാവുന്നു

ചിത്രത്തിന് നടുവിലായി, അച്ഛന്റെ ചുമലിലിരിക്കുന്ന ഒരു ബാലൻ "എനിക്ക് നല്ലൊരു ഭാവി വേണം" എന്ന അർഥത്തിൽ "I WANT A BETTER FUTURE" എന്നെഴുതിയ പ്ലക്കാർഡ് ഉയർത്തികാണിക്കുന്നതും പോസ്റ്റീൽ ചർച്ചചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്ന പ്രശ്നത്തിന്റെ തീവ്രത വെളിപ്പെടുത്തുകയാണ്

Nov 19, 2019, 04:09 pm IST

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി: ഇന്ത്യൻ തലനഗരത്തിന്റെ സ്ഥിതി ദിനംപ്രതി ദുഷ്കരമായിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്. കണക്കുകളുടെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ വിലയിരുത്തുമ്പോൾ അവിടെ മനുഷ്യരും അവരുടെ കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങളും കഴിഞ്ഞു വരുന്നത് വിഷപ്പുക ശ്വസിച്ചാണ്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം യു എൻ പ്രകൃതി സംരക്ഷണ അംബാസഡർ കൂടിയായ പ്രമുഖ ഹോളിവുഡ് നടൻ ലിയോനാർഡോ ഡികാപ്രിയോ ഇൻസ്റ്റ​ഗ്രാമിൽ പങ്കുവച്ച ഒരു കുറിപ്പ് ഡൽഹിയുൾപ്പെടെ ഇന്ത്യയിലെ പാലനഗരങ്ങളിലെ വായു മലിനീകരണമുണ്ടാക്കുന്ന അപകടസാധ്യതയെ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ ചർച്ച വിഷയമാക്കിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. തന്റെ ഇൻസ്റ്റ​ഗ്രാം പോസ്റ്റ് വഴി താരം മലിനീകരണത്തിന്റെ തോത് അധികൃതരുടെ ശ്രദ്ധയിൽ പെടുത്തി രം​ഗത്ത് എത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്.

കുറുപ്പിനൊപ്പം, ഡൽഹിയിലെ ഇന്ത്യാ ​ഗേറ്റിന് മുന്നിൽ 1500 ഓളം ആളുകൾ പ്രതിഷേധിക്കുന്ന ചിത്രവും ഡികാപ്രിയോ പങ്ക് വച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ചിത്രത്തിന് നടുവിലായി, അച്ഛന്റെ ചുമലിലിരിക്കുന്ന ഒരു ബാലൻ “എനിക്ക് നല്ലൊരു ഭാവി വേണം” എന്ന അർഥത്തിൽ “I WANT A BETTER FUTURE” എന്നെഴുതിയ പ്ലക്കാർഡ് ഉയർത്തികാണിക്കുന്നതും പോസ്റ്റീൽ ചർച്ചചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്ന പ്രശ്നത്തിന്റെ തീവ്രത വെളിപ്പെടുത്തുകയാണ്. നഗരത്തിലെ അപകടകരമായ വായുമലിനീകരണ തോത് കുറയ്ക്കാൻ വേണ്ട നടപടികൾ അധികൃതർ സ്വീകരിക്കണമെന്നായിരുന്നു പ്രതിഷേധക്കാരുടെ ആവശ്യം.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Regram #RG @extinctionrebellion: Over 1500 citizens gathered in at India Gate, in New Dehli, to demand immediate action on the cities hazardous pollution levels.⁣ ⁣ According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution in India is estimated to kill about 1.5 million people every year; these statistics make air pollution the fifth-largest killer in India. ⁣ ⁣ People of all ages joined the demonstration, which succeeded to directly trigger action for Indian citizens:⁣ 1. The Indian Prime Ministers office set up a special panel to address the issue, within a few hours of the protest. The panel is due to report on the issue within 2 weeks.⁣ 2. The Supreme Court of India asked the Central Government and respective state governments to fix the crop and waste burning issue of Dehli within a week. ⁣ 3. The Center accepted that Green Fund will be used to combat toxic air pollution. ⁣ 4. The Indian Prime Minister asked the Agriculture Ministry to distribute equipment urgently so that crop burning is no longer necessary. ⁣ ⁣ Despite these promises, the air is still unsafe and activists will keep the pressure on until the air pollution reaches safe levels. ⁣ ⁣ The protest was organised by a collaboration of movements; @xrebellionind @LetMeBreathe_In @FridaysForFutureIndia_ along with other activists. ⁣ ⁣ Photography by Arjun Mahatta and co, via @FridaysForFuture ⁣ ⁣ #RightToBreathe #ExtinctionRebellion #IndiaGate #SolutionNotPollution #ActNow #RebelForLife

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

”ലോകാരോ​ഗ്യസംഘടന പുറത്തു വിട്ട കണക്കനുസരിച്ച് പ്രതിവർഷം 1.5 മില്യൺ ജനങ്ങളാണ് വായുമലിനീകരണം മൂലം മരിക്കുന്നത്. ഈ കണക്കുകൾ മറ്റൊരു വിഷയത്തിലേക്ക് കൂടിയാണ് വിരൽ ചൂണ്ടുന്നത്. അതായത് ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ജനങ്ങളുടെ മരണകാരണങ്ങളിൽ അഞ്ചാമത്തെ സ്ഥാനം വിഷവായുവിനാണ് എന്നാണ്.” ഡി കാപ്രിയോ ഇൻസ്റ്റ​ഗ്രാമിൽ കുറിച്ചു. ഒപ്പം, വായുമലിനീകരണത്തെ തടയാൻ അധികൃതർ സ്വീകരിക്കേണ്ട നടപടികളും താരം കുറിപ്പിൽ നിരത്തുന്നുണ്ട്.

