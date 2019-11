34,000 അടി ഉയരത്തിൽ വിമാനത്തിൽവച്ച് വ്യത്യസ്ത രീതിയിൽ വിവാഹം നടത്തി ദമ്പതികൾ; അമ്പരന്ന് സോഷ്യൽമീഡിയ

Couple gets married on Jetstar flight

When New Zealander, Cathy and David from Australia told us that they wanted to get married in-between their two countries, we knew we had to help make their dream come true. In what we believe to be a world first, the couple exchanged vows on a Jetstar flight, 34,000 feet above the Tasman. Watch the wedding here.

Jetstar Australia यांनी वर पोस्ट केले बुधवार, २० नोव्हेंबर, २०१९