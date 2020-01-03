എഫ് സി ഗോവയെ വീഴ്ത്തി, തകർപ്പൻ ജയവുമായി ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി

ബെംഗളൂരു : പുതുവർഷത്തിലെ ആദ്യ ഐഎസ്എൽ മത്സരത്തിൽ നിലവിലെ ചാമ്പ്യനായ ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സിയ്ക്ക് ആദ്യ തകർപ്പൻ ജയം. വൈകിട്ട് 07:30തിന് ബെംഗളൂരു കന്റീരവ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ എഫ് സി ഗോവയെ ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് തോൽപ്പിച്ചത്, നായകൻ സുനിൽ ഛേത്രി നേടിയ ഇരട്ട ഗോളുകളാണ് ബെംഗളൂരുവിനെ വിജയത്തിലെത്തിച്ചത്.
While @FCGoaOfficial dominated in almost every department, @bengalurufc came out on top in the one that mattered the most!#BFCFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/gn1nr6bdav
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 3, 2020
A winning start to the New Year for @bengalurufc 👏#BFCFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/wP6HyddjA9
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 3, 2020
ആദ്യപകുതിയിൽ ഇരുടീമുകളും ഗോൾ നേടിയിരുന്നില്ല തുടർന്ന് രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിലെ 59,84 മിനിറ്റുകളിൽ സുനിൽ ഛേത്രി വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ സ്വന്തമാക്കി. 61ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ ഹ്യൂഗോയാണ് ഗോവയുടെ ആശ്വാസഗോൾ നേടിയത്.
PEEP, PEEP, PEEEEEP! Chhetri's double gets Bengaluru off to a winning start in 2020. Onward and upward from here!#WeAreBFC #BFCFCG #RoomForMore pic.twitter.com/hBnMD1dTtz
— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 3, 2020
Cometh the moment, cometh that man. @chetrisunil11 #BFCFCG #WeAreBFC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zoJFwCVXkf
— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 3, 2020
ഈ ജയത്തോടെ 11 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 19പോയിന്റുമായി ബെംഗളൂരു മൂനാം സ്ഥാനത്തു നിന്ന് എടികെയെ പിന്തള്ളി രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനം സ്വന്തമാക്കി. ഗോവ പരാജയപ്പെട്ടെങ്കിലും 11 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 21പോയിന്റുമായി ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനം കൈവിടാതെ പിടിച്ച് നിർത്തി.
