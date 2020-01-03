Latest NewsIndian Super LeagueFootballNewsSports

എഫ് സി ഗോവയെ വീഴ്ത്തി, തകർപ്പൻ ജയവുമായി ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി

Jan 3, 2020, 10:25 pm IST
SUNIL CHETRI

ബെംഗളൂരു : പുതുവർഷത്തിലെ ആദ്യ ഐഎസ്എൽ മത്സരത്തിൽ നിലവിലെ ചാമ്പ്യനായ ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സിയ്ക്ക് ആദ്യ തകർപ്പൻ ജയം. വൈകിട്ട് 07:30തിന് ബെംഗളൂരു കന്റീരവ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ എഫ് സി ഗോവയെ ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് തോൽപ്പിച്ചത്, നായകൻ സുനിൽ ഛേത്രി നേടിയ ഇരട്ട ഗോളുകളാണ് ബെംഗളൂരുവിനെ വിജയത്തിലെത്തിച്ചത്.

ആദ്യപകുതിയിൽ ഇരുടീമുകളും ഗോൾ നേടിയിരുന്നില്ല തുടർന്ന് രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിലെ 59,84 മിനിറ്റുകളിൽ സുനിൽ ഛേത്രി വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ സ്വന്തമാക്കി. 61ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ ഹ്യൂഗോയാണ് ഗോവയുടെ ആശ്വാസഗോൾ നേടിയത്.

ഈ ജയത്തോടെ 11 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 19പോയിന്റുമായി ബെംഗളൂരു മൂനാം സ്ഥാനത്തു നിന്ന് എടികെയെ പിന്തള്ളി രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനം സ്വന്തമാക്കി. ഗോവ പരാജയപ്പെട്ടെങ്കിലും 11 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 21പോയിന്റുമായി ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനം കൈവിടാതെ പിടിച്ച് നിർത്തി.

