എഫ് സി ഗോവയെ വീഴ്ത്തി, തകർപ്പൻ ജയവുമായി ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി

ബെംഗളൂരു : പുതുവർഷത്തിലെ ആദ്യ ഐഎസ്എൽ മത്സരത്തിൽ നിലവിലെ ചാമ്പ്യനായ ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സിയ്ക്ക് ആദ്യ തകർപ്പൻ ജയം. വൈകിട്ട് 07:30തിന് ബെംഗളൂരു കന്റീരവ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ എഫ് സി ഗോവയെ ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് തോൽപ്പിച്ചത്, നായകൻ സുനിൽ ഛേത്രി നേടിയ ഇരട്ട ഗോളുകളാണ് ബെംഗളൂരുവിനെ വിജയത്തിലെത്തിച്ചത്.

