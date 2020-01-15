ശ്രീനഗര്‍: പ്രസവവേദന കൊണ്ട് പുളഞ്ഞ യുവതിയെ കാശ്മീരിലെ കനത്ത മഞ്ഞിലൂടെ സൈനികര്‍ ചുമന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചു. ഷമീമ എന്ന യുവതിയെ ആണ് നൂറോളം സൈനികരും മുപ്പതോളം പ്രദേശവാസികളും ചേര്‍ന്ന് ചുമന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചത്. നാലു മണിക്കൂറാണ് യുവതിയെ എടുത്തു കൊണ്ട് സംഘം നടന്നത്. ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ആര്‍മിയുടെ ചിനാര്‍ കോര്‍പ്‌സ് ട്വിറ്റര്‍ പേജിലൂടെയാണ് വീഡിയോ പുറത്തുവന്നിരിക്കുന്നത് യുവതി പ്രസവിച്ചുവെന്നും അമ്മയും കുട്ടിയും സുഖമായിരിക്കുമെന്നും ചിനാര്‍ കോര്‍പ്‌സിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റില്‍ പറയുന്നു.

During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima, required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons & 30 civilians walked with her on stretcher through heavy snow. Baby born in hospital, both mother & child doing fine. #VRWithU4U pic.twitter.com/BpDcXRvuUH

— Chinar Corps – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 14, 2020