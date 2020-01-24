ദുബായില്‍ ബോട്ടിന് തീപ്പിടിച്ചു

ദുബായ്•ദുബായ് മറീനയിൽ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെയാണ് ബോട്ടിൽ തീപിടുത്തമുണ്ടായത്.

എമാർ സെക്യൂരിറ്റിയും ദുബായ് സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസും സ്ഥലത്തുണ്ടായിരുന്നു, തീ കൊടുതിയ ശേഷം ബോട്ടിനെ സുരക്ഷിതമായ സ്ഥലത്തേക്ക് മാറ്റിയതായി ദുബായ് ആസ്ഥാനമായ പ്രോപ്പർട്ടി ഡെവലപ്പർ എമാർ പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.

സംഭവത്തില്‍ ആളപായമോ പരിക്കുകളോ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്യപ്പെട്ടിട്ടില്ല.

സംഭവത്തിന്റെ വീഡിയോകളും ഫോട്ടോകളും ജീവനക്കാര്‍ സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ പങ്കുവച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

today i woke up to a burning smell that apparently came from a yacht across the marina…good news it wasnt mine, bad news wind is bringing the smell directly to my building😩😩thank god it was empty so no1 got injured🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4PJTJw6QMo

— amy☺️[on/off] (@jminsdimples) January 24, 2020