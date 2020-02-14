Latest NewsIndian Super LeagueFootballNews

ഇന്നത്തെ പോരാട്ടം ഒഡീഷയും നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡും തമ്മിൽ

Feb 14, 2020, 05:37 pm IST
ഭുവനേശ്വർ : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിൽ ഒഡീഷ എഫ് സിയും, നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡും ഇന്നിറങ്ങുന്നു. രാത്രി 07:30തിന് കലിംഗ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിലാണ് ഇരുടീമുകളും ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക. കൈവിട്ട പ്ലേ ഓഫ് പ്രതീക്ഷകൾ തിരിച്ച്പിടിക്കാനുള്ള പ്രകടനമാകും ഒഡീഷ എഫ് സി നടത്തുക.

16മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 21പോയിന്റുമായി നാലാം സ്ഥാനത്തുള്ള ഒഡീഷയ്ക്ക് ഇനിയുള്ള മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ ജയിച്ചാൽ പ്ലേ ഓഫിൽ എത്താനാകില്ല മുംബൈ,ചെന്നൈ എന്നീ ടീമുകളുടെ മത്സരഫലം ആശ്രയിച്ചു മാത്രമേ മുന്നേറാൻ സാധിക്കു. പുറത്തായ നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡ് ആശ്വാസ ജയമാണ് ഇന്ന് ലക്ഷ്യമിടുന്നത്. 15മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 13പോയിന്റുമായി പട്ടികയിൽ ഒൻപതാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ്.

