ഇന്നത്തെ പോരാട്ടം ഒഡീഷയും നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡും തമ്മിൽ

ഭുവനേശ്വർ : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിൽ ഒഡീഷ എഫ് സിയും, നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡും ഇന്നിറങ്ങുന്നു. രാത്രി 07:30തിന് കലിംഗ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിലാണ് ഇരുടീമുകളും ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക. കൈവിട്ട പ്ലേ ഓഫ് പ്രതീക്ഷകൾ തിരിച്ച്പിടിക്കാനുള്ള പ്രകടനമാകും ഒഡീഷ എഫ് സി നടത്തുക.

Can @OdishaFC still make it to the top-four or will @NEUtdFC do the double and end their 11-match winless run?

