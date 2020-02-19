Latest NewsNewsInternational

കാലാവസ്ഥാ വ്യതിയാനത്തിനെതിരെ പോരാടാന്‍ 10 ബില്യണ്‍ ഡോളര്‍ ചെലവാക്കാനൊരുങ്ങി ലോകത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ധനികന്‍

Feb 19, 2020, 08:23 am IST

ന്യൂയോര്‍ക്ക്: കാലാവസ്ഥാ വ്യതിയാനത്തിനെതിരെ പോരാടാന്‍ 10 ബില്യണ്‍ ഡോളര്‍ ചെലവാക്കാനൊരുങ്ങി ലോകത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ധനികന്‍. ആമസോണ്‍ സ്ഥാപകന്‍ ജെഫ് ബെസോസാണ് കാലാവസ്ഥാ വ്യതിയാനത്തിനെതിരെ പോരാടാന്‍ തന്റെ സ്വന്തം സമ്പത്ത് ചെലവാക്കാനെരുങ്ങുന്നത്. തിങ്കളാഴ്ചയാണ് അദ്ദേഹം ഇക്കാര്യം വ്യക്തമാക്കിയത്.

കാലാവസ്ഥാ വ്യതിയാനമാണ് നമ്മുടെ ഗ്രഹത്തിന്റെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ഭീഷണി. കാലാവസ്ഥാ വ്യതിയാനത്തിന്റെ വിനാശകരമായ പ്രത്യാഘാതത്തിനെതിരെ പോരാടുന്നതിനുള്ള പുതിയ മാര്‍ഗ്ഗങ്ങള്‍ കണ്ടെത്തുന്നതിന് മറ്റുള്ളവരോടൊപ്പം പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കാന്‍ ഞാന്‍ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നു. ഭൂമിയെ സംരക്ഷിക്കാന്‍ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്ന ശാസ്ത്രജ്ഞര്‍ക്കും പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ക്കും ലാഭേച്ഛയില്ലാതെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്നവര്‍ക്കും ധനസഹായവും നല്‍കും. പ്രകൃതി സംരക്ഷിക്കാനും പരിരക്ഷിക്കാനും സഹായിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള ഏതൊരു ശ്രമവും കൊണ്ട് നമുക്ക് ഭൂമിയെ രക്ഷിക്കാന്‍ കഴിയും. വലിയ കമ്പനികള്‍, ചെറുകിട കമ്പനികള്‍, ദേശീയ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങള്‍, ആഗോള ഓര്‍ഗനൈസേഷനുകള്‍, വ്യക്തികള്‍ എന്നിവരില്‍ നിന്ന് ഇതിന് കൂട്ടായ നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കാന്‍ പോകുന്നുവെന്നും അദേഹം വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ഇന്‍സ്റ്റാഗ്രം പോസ്റ്റിലൂടെയാണ് അദേഹം ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്.

 

Today, I’m thrilled to announce I am launching the Bezos Earth Fund.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share. This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world. We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ I’m committing $10 billion to start and will begin issuing grants this summer. Earth is the one thing we all have in common — let’s protect it, together.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ – Jeff

