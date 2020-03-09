പനാജി : ആവേശപ്പോരിനൊടുവിൽ ചര്‍ച്ചില്‍ ബ്രദേഴ്‌സിനെ വീഴ്ത്തി ഗോകുലം കേരള എഫ് സി. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം ഫറ്റോർഡ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ട് ഗോളുകള്‍ക്കാണ് ജയിച്ചത്.

Kisekka’s 90th-minute goal sinks @Churchill_Goa in thrilling match

FULL TIME! @GokulamKeralaFC beat @Churchill_Goa at their home ground walked away 3⃣ points

FT Score: CB 1⃣-2⃣ GKFC#CBGKFC ⚔ #HeroILeague 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ #LeagueForAll 🤝 pic.twitter.com/CE6K1rZOnZ

