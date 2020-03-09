Latest NewsFootballNewsSports

ആവേശപ്പോരിനൊടുവിൽ ചര്‍ച്ചില്‍ ബ്രദേഴ്‌സിനെ വീഴ്ത്തി ഗോകുലം കേരള എഫ് സി

Mar 9, 2020, 08:41 am IST
GOKULAM VS CHURCHIL

പനാജി : ആവേശപ്പോരിനൊടുവിൽ ചര്‍ച്ചില്‍ ബ്രദേഴ്‌സിനെ വീഴ്ത്തി ഗോകുലം കേരള എഫ് സി. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം ഫറ്റോർഡ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ട് ഗോളുകള്‍ക്കാണ് ജയിച്ചത്.

31ആം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ഗാര്‍സിയയിലൂടെ ഗോകുലം ആദ്യ ഗോൾ നേടി മുന്നിലെത്തി.73ആം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ലാൽക്കയിലൂടെ ചര്‍ച്ചില്‍ ബ്രദേഴ്‌സ് ഒപ്പമെത്തി. പോരാട്ടം സമനിലയിൽ അവസാനിക്കുമെന്നിരിക്കെ ഇഞ്ചുറി ടൈമിലെ ആദ്യ മിനിറ്റില്‍ ഹെൻറിയുടെ ഗോളിലൂടെ ഗോകുലം വിജയം ഉറപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.  കഴിഞ്ഞ മൂന്ന് മത്സരങ്ങളിലും ജയമില്ലാതെ നിന്ന് ഗോകുലത്തിന്‍റെ തിരിച്ചുവരവാണിത്.  15 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 22പോയിന്റുമായി
ഗോകുലം അഞ്ചാം സ്ഥാനത്ത് എത്തി.

