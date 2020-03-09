പനാജി : ആവേശപ്പോരിനൊടുവിൽ ചര്ച്ചില് ബ്രദേഴ്സിനെ വീഴ്ത്തി ഗോകുലം കേരള എഫ് സി. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം ഫറ്റോർഡ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ട് ഗോളുകള്ക്കാണ് ജയിച്ചത്.
Kisekka’s 90th-minute goal sinks @Churchill_Goa in thrilling match
Match report 👉 https://t.co/1jfo7jT18I#CBGKFC ⚔ #HeroILeague 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ #LeagueForAll 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UhVzZcKDrz
— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) March 8, 2020
FULL TIME! @GokulamKeralaFC beat @Churchill_Goa at their home ground walked away 3⃣ points
FT Score: CB 1⃣-2⃣ GKFC#CBGKFC ⚔ #HeroILeague 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ #LeagueForAll 🤝 pic.twitter.com/CE6K1rZOnZ
— 1Sports (@1SportsInLive) March 8, 2020
31ആം മിനിറ്റില് ഗാര്സിയയിലൂടെ ഗോകുലം ആദ്യ ഗോൾ നേടി മുന്നിലെത്തി.73ആം മിനിറ്റില് ലാൽക്കയിലൂടെ ചര്ച്ചില് ബ്രദേഴ്സ് ഒപ്പമെത്തി. പോരാട്ടം സമനിലയിൽ അവസാനിക്കുമെന്നിരിക്കെ ഇഞ്ചുറി ടൈമിലെ ആദ്യ മിനിറ്റില് ഹെൻറിയുടെ ഗോളിലൂടെ ഗോകുലം വിജയം ഉറപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ മൂന്ന് മത്സരങ്ങളിലും ജയമില്ലാതെ നിന്ന് ഗോകുലത്തിന്റെ തിരിച്ചുവരവാണിത്. 15 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 22പോയിന്റുമായി
ഗോകുലം അഞ്ചാം സ്ഥാനത്ത് എത്തി.
