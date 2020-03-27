Latest NewsNewsIndiaBusiness

പലിശ നിരക്കുകകൾ : കോവിഡ് 19 ബാധക്കിടെ, നിർണായക പ്രഖ്യാപനവുമായി ആർബിഐ

വായ്‌പകൾക്ക് മൂന്നു മാസത്തേക്ക് മൊറട്ടോറിയം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

Mar 27, 2020, 10:36 am IST
RBI

മുംബൈ : രാജ്യത്തെ കൊവിഡ് ബാധയെ തുടർന്ന് നിർണായക പ്രഖ്യാപനവുമായി ആർബിഐ. പലിശ നിരക്കുകകൾ കുറച്ച്,പുതിയ റീപ്പോ, റിവേഴ്‌സ് റീപ്പോ നിരക്കുകൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. റീപ്പോ നിരക്ക് 0.75 ശതമാനം കുറച്ചതോടെ നിലവിലെ നിരക്ക് 5.15ൽ നിന്നും 4.4% ആയി കുറഞ്ഞു. റിവേഴ്‌സ് റീപ്പോ നിരക്കും കുറച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

ഭവന,വാഹന വായ്‌പ പലിശ നിരക്കുകകൾ കുറയും. വായ്‌പകൾക്ക് മൂന്നു മാസത്തേക്ക് മൊറട്ടോറിയം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു,മൂന്നു മാസത്തേക്ക് തിരിച്ചടവ് വേണ്ട.കൊവിഡ് സൃഷ്ടിച്ചതു മുമ്പുണ്ടാകാത്ത പ്രതിസന്ധിയെന്നും, നാണയപ്പെരുപ്പം സുരക്ഷിതമായ നിരക്കിലായിരിക്കുമെന്നും റിസർവ് ബാങ്ക് ഗവർണർ ശക്തികാന്ത ദാസ് പറഞ്ഞു.

UPDATING…

