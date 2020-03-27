പലിശ നിരക്കുകകൾ : കോവിഡ് 19 ബാധക്കിടെ, നിർണായക പ്രഖ്യാപനവുമായി ആർബിഐ

മുംബൈ : രാജ്യത്തെ കൊവിഡ് ബാധയെ തുടർന്ന് നിർണായക പ്രഖ്യാപനവുമായി ആർബിഐ. പലിശ നിരക്കുകകൾ കുറച്ച്,പുതിയ റീപ്പോ, റിവേഴ്‌സ് റീപ്പോ നിരക്കുകൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. റീപ്പോ നിരക്ക് 0.75 ശതമാനം കുറച്ചതോടെ നിലവിലെ നിരക്ക് 5.15ൽ നിന്നും 4.4% ആയി കുറഞ്ഞു. റിവേഴ്‌സ് റീപ്പോ നിരക്കും കുറച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Repo rate reduced by 75 basis points to 4.4.%. Reverse repo-rate reduced by 90 basis points to 4%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pic.twitter.com/eBb0WPAG21

MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) noted that global economic activity has come to a near stand-still as #COVID19 related lockdowns & social distancing in affected countries. Expectations of a shallow recovery in 2020 from 2019's decade low in global growth have been dashed: RBI Guv pic.twitter.com/LkoQ7vBi6B

