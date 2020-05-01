ന്യൂഡൽഹി; രാജ്യത്ത് കോവിഡ്-19 വൈറസിനെതിരായ പ്രതിരോധ പ്രവര്ത്തനത്തിന്റെ മുന്നിരയിലുള്ളവരെയോര്ത്ത് അഭിമാനിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി, വൈറസിനെതിരേ ഇന്ത്യ ധീരമായി പോരാടുമെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വിറ്ററില് കുറിച്ചു.
ഏറെ ദിവസത്തെ ജോലി കഴിഞ്ഞ് തിരിച്ചെത്തുന്ന ആരോഗ്യപ്രവര്ത്തകയെ വീട്ടുകാരും നാട്ടുകാരും അഭിനന്ദിക്കുന്ന വീഡിയോ ഷെയര് ചെയ്തുകൊണ്ടാണ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റ് പുറത്ത് വന്നിരിക്കുന്നത്.
Moments like this fill the heart with happiness.
This is the spirit of India.
We will courageously fight COVID-19.
We will remain eternally proud of those working on the frontline. https://t.co/5amb5nkikS
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020
