ന്യൂഡൽഹി; രാജ്യത്ത് കോ​വി​ഡ്-19 വൈ​റ​സി​നെ​തി​രാ​യ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ മു​ന്‍​നി​ര​യി​ലു​ള്ള​വ​രെ​യോ​ര്‍​ത്ത് അ​ഭി​മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി, വൈ​റ​സി​നെ​തി​രേ ഇ​ന്ത്യ ധീ​ര​മാ​യി പോ​രാ​ടു​മെ​ന്നും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ട്വി​റ്റ​റി​ല്‍ കു​റി​ച്ചു.

ഏറെ ദിവസത്തെ ജോ​ലി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തു​ന്ന ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​പ്ര​വ​ര്‍​ത്ത​ക​യെ വീ​ട്ടു​കാ​രും നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​രും അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന വീ​ഡി​യോ ഷെ​യ​ര്‍ ചെ​യ്തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ട്വീ​റ്റ് പുറത്ത് വന്നിരിക്കുന്നത്.

Moments like this fill the heart with happiness.

This is the spirit of India.

We will courageously fight COVID-19.

We will remain eternally proud of those working on the frontline. https://t.co/5amb5nkikS

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020