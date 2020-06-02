‘മുപ്പതോളം കേസുകൾക്ക് ഉറവിടം അറിയില്ല, രോഗവാഹകരെ കവടി നിരത്തി കണ്ടുപിടിക്കണോ ?’ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയോട് കെ.സുരേന്ദ്രന്‍

തിരുവനന്തപുരം: മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയനെ രൂക്ഷമായി വിമര്‍ശിച്ച്‌ ബിജെപി സംസ്ഥാന അദ്ധ്യക്ഷന്‍ കെ.സുരേന്ദ്രന്‍. ഉറവിടമറിയാത്ത മുപ്പതോളം കേസുണ്ടായിട്ടും സമൂഹ വ്യാപനമില്ലെന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഇന്ന് വാര്‍ത്താസമ്മേളനത്തില്‍ പറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. ഇതിനെതിനെ വിമര്‍ശിച്ചുകൊണ്ടാണ് സുരേന്ദ്രന്‍ രംഗത്തെത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഫേസ്‌ബുക്ക് പോസ്റ്റിന്റെ പൂർണ്ണരൂപം:

ഉറവിടമറിയാത്ത മുപ്പത് കേസ്സുകൾ സാമൂഹ്യവ്യാപനത്തിന്റെ ലക്ഷണം പോലുമല്ലെന്ന് എങ്ങനെയാണ് സാർ അങ്ങേക്ക് പറയാൻ കഴിയുന്നത്? അത്തരം കേസ്സുകൾ ഒന്നോ രണ്ടോ ഒക്കെ ആണെങ്കിൽ താങ്കൾ പറയുന്നത് സമ്മതിക്കാം. ഇതിപ്പോൾ ഇത്തരത്തിലുള്ള കേസ്സുകൾ മുപ്പത് കഴിഞ്ഞു. ഇനി അറിയാതെയും കാണാതേയും രോഗവാഹകരായി എത്ര പേരുണ്ടാവുമെന്ന് കവടി നിരത്തിയാണോ കണ്ടു പിടിക്കേണ്ടത്? സാമൂഹ്യവ്യാപന സാധ്യത കണ്ടെത്താൻ കൂടുതൽ ടെസ്റ്റുകൾ വേണം.

കേരളത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ടെസ്റ്റുകൾ ദേശീയ ശരാശരിയേക്കാൾ കുറവാണെന്ന വസ്തുതാപരമായ കണക്കുകൾ പുറത്തുവന്നിട്ടും താങ്കൾ വൈകുന്നേരങ്ങളിൽ അരിയെത്ര എന്നു ചോദിച്ചാൽ പയറഞ്ഞാഴി എന്നാണ് മറുപടി പറയുന്നത്. ഈ കഴിഞ്ഞ അൻപതിലധികം സായാഹ്നവാർത്താസമ്മേളനങ്ങളിൽ ഒരു ദിവസമെങ്കിലും താങ്കൾ കേരളത്തിൽ എത്ര വ്യക്തികൾക്ക് കോവിഡ് പരിശോധന നടത്തിയെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞിട്ടുണ്ടോ? എന്നും സാംപിളുകളുടെ കണക്കാണ് താങ്കൾ പറയുന്നത്.

ഒരാൾക്ക് രണ്ടും മൂന്നും ടെസ്റ്റുകൾ, രോഗം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ച് ചികിത്സ തേടുന്നവർക്ക് അതിലധികവും സാംപിളുകൾ ടെസ്റ്റ്‌ ചെയ്യുന്നില്ലേ? എന്നുപറഞ്ഞാൽ ഈ പറയുന്ന 68979 സാംപിളുകളിൽ എങ്ങനെ പോയാലും ഇരുപതിനായിരത്തിൽ താഴെയാണ് ആകെ പരിശോധിച്ച വ്യക്തികളുടെ എണ്ണം. ടെസ്റ്റുകൾ കൂട്ടാതെ എങ്ങനെയാണ് രോഗവ്യാപന സാധ്യത കണ്ടെത്താനാവുന്നത്? ടെസ്റ്റുകൾ നടത്താൻ എന്താണ് കേരളത്തിൽ തടസ്സം? ഇങ്ങനെ ടെസ്റ്റുകൾ പരിമിതപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിന്റെ ഉദ്ദേശം അരിയാഹാരം കഴിക്കുന്നവർക്കെല്ലാം മനസ്സിലാവും ശ്രീ. പിണറായി വിജയൻ.

When we don’t know the source from which 30 people got infected with COVID-19, how can you tell us that there is no sign of community spread? If it was only one or two random cases, we would agree with you, however now the number of cases crossed 30. How do we find out how many asymptomatic corona virus carriers are out there? We need to increase the number of tests in order to find out whether there is a possibility of community spread. It is a fact that the number of tests in Kerala is way below the national average, still, during your evening discourses, you are merely beating around the bush rather than giving a clear explanation.

Have you ever revealed the exact number of people being tested during these evening press conferences over the past 50 days? You are always talking about the number of samples. Number of samples does not correlate to the number of people tested as many samples can be taken and tested from the same person for various stages of the disease. In conclusion, the so called 68979 samples cannot exceed the number of people tested to 20000. How can we predict the possibility of community spread without increasing the number tests? What is stopping Kerala from testing more people? The intention behind limiting the number of tests is obvious to anyone who has common sense