We are hurt to learn about the cold-hearted and cruel gestures by certain individuals on an animal that meant no harm to anyone and unfortunately passed away in excruciating pain because someone thought it was funny to feed crackers to a pregnant #Elephant. A symbol of wisdom, loyalty, and sensitivity for everyone in the state, the elephant has been a part of us and our culture for decades. Hence, we urge for such actions to be condemned by all.