കേരള സൈബര്‍ വാരിയേഴ്സ് ഡല്‍ഹി സംസ്ഥാന ഹെല്‍ത്ത് മിഷന്‍റെ വെബ് സൈറ്റ് ഹാക്ക് ചെയ്തു. ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെ ആരോഗ്യ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരോടും കോവിഡ് രോഗികളോടുമുള്ള സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപതികളുടെയും, സര്‍ക്കാരിന്‍റെയും മോശം സമീപനത്തില്‍ പ്രതിഷേധിച്ചാണ് ഹാക്ക് ചെയ്തത് എന്ന് അവർ ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് പോസ്റ്റിലൂടെ അറിയിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു . കോവിഡ് രോഗികളുടെ പേര്, വിലാസം, ഫോണ്‍ നമ്പര്‍, കോവിഡ് 19 പരിശോധനാ ഫലം, ക്വാറന്‍റൈന്‍ നിരീക്ഷണ ഡാറ്റ, വിമാനത്താവള ഡാറ്റ, പാസ്‌പോര്‍ട്ട് വിശദാംശങ്ങള്‍, ആശുപത്രി ഡാറ്റ എന്നിവ പത്ത് മിനുറ്റ് കൊണ്ട് സൈറ്റ് ഹാക്ക് ചെയ്ത ഹാക്കര്‍മാര്‍ പുറത്തെത്തിച്ചു.

ഇതോടെ സെര്‍വറുകളിലുള്ള വളരെ പ്രധാന്യമേറിയ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ വളരെ എളുപ്പത്തില്‍ കൈക്കലാക്കാന്‍ സാധിച്ചത് ഡല്‍ഹി സര്‍ക്കാരിന്‍റെ വീഴ്ച്ചയാണെന്ന് കേരള സൈബര്‍ വാരിയേഴ്സ് കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തുകയും ചെയ്തു. പോസ്റ്റിന്റെ പൂർണ്ണ രൂപം ഇങ്ങനെ,

#DataBreach #Delhi #COVID19

We are not satisfied with the Delhi government’s approach towards the healthcare personnel (Know more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUtkv5Z-IxQ) Thus, to show our protest, we were on an errand to obliterate “Delhi State Health Mission” (dshm.delhi.gov.in) website.

Gaining access to their server took us lesser than 10 minutes.

We were appalled to witness sensitive-data stored in these servers without any security. The accessed data contains COVID-19 patients name, address, phone number, COVID-19 test result, quarantine surveillance data, airport data, passport details, hospital data, etc. The government needs to be very careful and take every possible security measures to protect the personal information of citizens.

This is the server that is used by the Delhi government to investigate, report, and track the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. A hacker can edit, manipulate as well as misuse these data to make profits. The consequences can be the downfall of the entire Indian security. For instance, Manipulating these data will cause miscalculations, and inaccuracy in tracking COVID-19.

Nowadays, we are getting requests from our beloved followers asking to cyber- attack the Chinese servers. In prior to that, You all should understand the lack of security in our Indian government servers, we need to be aware of how our personal data are stored, protected, and handled. Hackers planted multiple backdoors in this server which some of it we have found and removed. We tried to report it to the officials about the vulnerability but, as of now, we still not received a response. Hence, we have decided to post about this.

Even at this time, those datas are not in a safe place.

Proofs attached below:

=========മലയാളം=========

ഡൽഹിയിലെ ആരോഗ്യ പ്രവർത്തകരോടും,COVID ബാധിച്ചവരോടും സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപതികളുടെയും,സർക്കാരിന്റെയും സമീപനത്തില്‍ ഞങ്ങൾ തീരെ സംതൃപ്‌തരല്ല.

ഞങ്ങളുടെ പ്രതിഷേധം അറിയിക്കുന്നതിന്, “ദില്ലി സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ഹെൽത്ത് മിഷൻ” (dshm.delhi.gov.in) ഡീഫേസ് ചെയ്യാനുള്ള ഒരു ശ്രമത്തിലായിരിന്നു ഞങ്ങൾ.

അവരുടെ സെർവറിലേക്ക് പ്രവേശനം നേടാൻ ഞങ്ങൾക്ക് വെറും 10 മിനിറ്റ് സമയമേയെടുത്തുള്ളൂ. സുരക്ഷിതമല്ലാത്ത ഈ സെർവറുകളിലുള്ള സെൻസിറ്റീവ്-ഡാറ്റയ്ക്ക് സാക്ഷ്യം വഹിച്ചതിൽ ഞങ്ങൾ അമ്പരന്നു.

ആക്സസ് ചെയ്ത ഡാറ്റയിൽ COVID-19 രോഗികളുടെ പേര്, വിലാസം, ഫോൺ നമ്പർ, COVID-19 പരിശോധന ഫലം, ക്വാറന്റയിന്‍ നിരീക്ഷണ ഡാറ്റ, വിമാനത്താവള ഡാറ്റ, പാസ്‌പോർട്ട് വിശദാംശങ്ങൾ, ആശുപത്രി ഡാറ്റ മുതലായവ അടങ്ങിയിരിക്കുന്നു.ഹാക്കേഴ്സ് ഇട്ടിരുന്ന പല Backdoors ഞങ്ങള്‍ ആ സര്‍വറില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തി.ചിലതൊക്കെ റിമൂവ് ചെയ്തു.

ഇപ്പൊ വളരെ അലക്ഷ്യമായിട്ടാണ് ഡാറ്റ ഹാൻഡില്‍ ചെയ്യുന്നത്.ഇന്ത്യൻ തലസ്ഥാനമായ ദില്ലിയിലെ COVID-19 സ്ഥിതി അന്വേഷിക്കാൻ സർക്കാർ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്ന സെർവറാണിത്.

ഒരു ഹാക്കറിന് ഈ ഡാറ്റ എഡിറ്റു ചെയ്യുവാനും,കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യുവാനും,ദുരുപയോഗം ചെയ്യുവാനും കഴിയും.

ഈ സെൻസിറ്റീവ് ഡാറ്റ മറ്റൊരു രാജ്യക്കാര്‍ക്കാണ് കിട്ടുന്നത് എങ്കിൽ ബ്ലാക്ക് മാര്‍ക്കറ്റില്‍ നോക്കിയാൽ മതി പിന്നെ.

ചൈനയെ അക്രമിക്കു എന്ന് മുറവിളി കൂട്ടുന്ന നിഷ്കളങ്കരായ സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾ ഇതുകൂടി മനസിലാക്കുക ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ഗവണ്മെന്റ് ഡേറ്റ പോലും സുരക്ഷിതമല്ല.നിങ്ങളുടെ പ്രധാന ഡേറ്റകള്‍ ഗവണ്മെന്റ് കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യുന്നത് ഇങ്ങനെയാണ്.

ഓരോ ഡേറ്റക്കും ഒരു വിലയുണ്ട്‌.ഡേറ്റ ലീക്ക് ആക്കി വിറ്റാല്‍ അവര്‍ക്ക് പ്രോഫിറ്റ് ഉണ്ടാക്കാനും പറ്റും.

കൂടുതൽ ഒന്നും പറയാനില്ല ചുവടെയുള്ള സ്ക്രീൻഷോർട്ടുകള്‍ കണ്ടു മനസിലാക്കുക.

ഇനിയെങ്കിലും ഇന്ത്യൻ സൈബർ സ്പേസ് സംരക്ഷിക്കുന്നതിന് തക്കതായ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിക്കും എന്ന് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നു.

ഈ വിവരം ഞങ്ങള്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട്‌ ചെയ്യാന്‍ ശ്രമിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.ഹാക്കേഴ്സിന്റെ Back Doors സെര്‍വറില്‍ കണ്ടത് കൊണ്ടാണ് ഇങ്ങനെ പോസ്റ്റ്‌ ചെയ്യേണ്ട ഗതികേട് വന്നത്.

#KeralaCyberWarriors

#OP_SECURE_INDIAN_CYBER_SPACE

http://dshm.delhi.gov.in/kcw.php

mirror: http://www.zone-h.org/mirror/id/34006656