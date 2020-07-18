സ്വർണ്ണക്കടത്ത് കേസിൽ എസ്.എൻ.സി.ലാവലിൻ കേസിലെ ആരോപിതനും വിവാദ വ്യവസായിയുമായ ദിലീപ് രാഹുലന്‍റെ പങ്ക് അന്വേഷിക്കണമെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് എൻ.ഐ.എയ്ക്ക് പരാതി നൽകിയതായി ബിജെപി നേതാവ് എം.ടി രമേശ്. ഫേസ്ബുക്കിലൂടെയാണ് അദ്ദേഹം ഇക്കാര്യം വ്യക്തമാക്കിയത്. സ്വർണ്ണക്കടത്ത് കേസിലെ പ്രതി സ്വപ്നാസുരേഷും ദിലീപ് രാഹുലനും തമ്മിലുള്ള ബന്ധം അന്വേഷിക്കണമെന്നും പരാതിയിലുണ്ട്. 2017 സെപ്തംബർ 24 മുതൽ 27 വരെ നടന്ന ഷാർജാ ഭരണാധികാരിയുടെ തിരുവനന്തപുരം സന്ദര്‍ശനത്തിൽ ദിലീപ് രാഹുലന്‍റെ സാനിധ്യം ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നുവെന്നും എംടി രമേശ് ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടുന്നു.

ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് പോസ്റ്റിന്റെ പൂർണരൂപം:

Sir,

It is genuinely suspected that the prime accused Smt. Swapna Suresh, who is now in the custody of NIA, has connections with the international gold smuggling mafia. There are several evidences to prove that in furtherance of this motive, she misused the post of Secretary to the UAE Consulate Secretary General. This will be evident if the details of the visit of Sharjah State Head to Thiruvananthapuram from 24th to 27th September, 2017 is probed into. During the visit of Sharjah State Head and the UAE Supreme Council Member Dr. Sheik Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Khasmi’s to Thiruvananthapuram, Smt.Swapna Suresh was liaison for all the dealings in connections with the said visit. In connection with this event, a get-together of some VIP Industrialists of Kerala with the Sharjah State Head was also organised at Thiruvananthapuram. The Government of Kerala had also invited Sri. Dilip Rahulan to this meeting, whose name finds a negative mention in CBI report pertaining to the infamous SNC Lavalin Scandal case.

The present CM of Kerala is an accused in the SNC Lavalin case. It was also alleged that he keeps a close relation with Sri. Dilip Rahulan. However, the CBI could not question Sri. Dilip Rahulan at that time as he was staying abroad and the CBI had to file the report before the Court without interrogating Sri. Dilip Rahulan. Under such circumstances the invitation extended by the Govt. of Kerala to Sri. Dilip Rahulan for holding talks with the Sharjah State Head is highly suspicious. It is pertinent to note that the invitation extended to Sri. Dilip Rahulan by the Govt. of Kerala was at a time when he was being prosecuted by the Sharjah Court for an economic offence to the tune of 21 million UAE Dirhams. The then travel of Sri. Dilip Rahulan under diplomatic shield is suspected to be utilised for smuggling gold. Moreover, it is also suspected that Sri. Dilip Rahulan is the boss of Smt. Swapna Suresh, who has been arrested now. Therefore she might have also utilised the close relation that Sri. Dilip Rahulan has with the CM of Kerala.

In the above circumstances I request you to make a thorough enquiry into the involvement of Sri. Dilip Rahulan in the present gold smuggling case.

Regards,

M T Ramesh,

State General Secratery,

BJP Kerala