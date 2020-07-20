KeralaLatest NewsIndia

മുദ്രലോണ്‍ ജീവിതം തന്നെ മാറ്റിമറിച്ചു; പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിക്ക് നന്ദിപറഞ്ഞ് കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശിനി

കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാരിന്റെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മുദ്ര യോജനയാണ് സ്വന്തമായി ബിസിനസ് തുടങ്ങാന്‍ ബിന്ദുവിന് കരുത്തായത്

Jul 20, 2020, 03:23 pm IST

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: മുദ്രലോണ്‍ ജീവിതം മാറ്റിമറിച്ചതിന്റെ ആഹ്‌ളാദത്തിലാണ് കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശിനി ബിന്ദു. മുന്‍പ് ഒരു കടയില്‍ സഹായി ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന ബിന്ദു ഇന്ന് സ്വന്തമായ ബിസിനസ് സംരംഭത്തിന്റെ ഉടമയാണ്. കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാരിന്റെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മുദ്ര യോജനയാണ് സ്വന്തമായി ബിസിനസ് തുടങ്ങാന്‍ ബിന്ദുവിന് കരുത്തായത്. ഇതില്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിക്ക് നന്ദി പറയുകയാണ് അവര്‍.

കേന്ദ്രസഹമന്ത്രി വി.മുരളീധരനാണ് ഈ സന്തോഷ വാര്‍ത്ത ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. ട്വീറ്റ് കാണാം:

