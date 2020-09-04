Latest NewsNewsIndia

ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ഭീ​ക​ര​നെ, സൈ​ന്യം വ​ധി​ച്ചു

Sep 4, 2020, 02:44 pm IST
ENCOUNTER JAMMU AND KASHMEER

ശ്രീനഗർ : ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ഭീ​ക​ര​നെ സൈ​ന്യം വ​ധി​ച്ചു. ജ​മ്മു​കാ​ഷ്മീ​രി​ൽ ബാ​രാ​മു​ള്ള​യി​ലെ പ​ത്താ​നി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ൽ. ഒ​രു സൈ​നി​ക​ന് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ഭീ​ക​ര​ർ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് എ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന വി​വ​ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സൈ​ന്യം തെ​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്.

പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തു​നി​ന്നും ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ മാ​റ്റി​യ ശേ​ഷ​മാ​യിരുന്നു ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ. പോ​ലീ​സും സു​ര​ക്ഷാ സേ​ന​യും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ഓ​പ്പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമല്ല.

