ശ്രീനഗർ : ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ഭീ​ക​ര​നെ സൈ​ന്യം വ​ധി​ച്ചു. ജ​മ്മു​കാ​ഷ്മീ​രി​ൽ ബാ​രാ​മു​ള്ള​യി​ലെ പ​ത്താ​നി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ൽ. ഒ​രു സൈ​നി​ക​ന് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ഭീ​ക​ര​ർ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് എ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന വി​വ​ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സൈ​ന്യം തെ​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്.

#UPDATE Firefight is on after the evacuation of civilians from the area. One officer injured during the operation and is stable. Joint operation in progress: Chinar Corps, Indian Army https://t.co/x0QEhfWtb5

— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020