ശ്രീനഗർ : ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ ഭീകരനെ സൈന്യം വധിച്ചു. ജമ്മുകാഷ്മീരിൽ ബാരാമുള്ളയിലെ പത്താനിലായിരുന്നു ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ. ഒരു സൈനികന് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ഭീകരർ പ്രദേശത്ത് എത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ടെന്ന വിവരത്തിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ് സൈന്യം തെരച്ചിൽ ആരംഭിച്ചത്.
#UPDATE Firefight is on after the evacuation of civilians from the area. One officer injured during the operation and is stable. Joint operation in progress: Chinar Corps, Indian Army https://t.co/x0QEhfWtb5
— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020
പ്രദേശത്തുനിന്നും ആളുകളെ മാറ്റിയ ശേഷമായിരുന്നു ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ. പോലീസും സുരക്ഷാ സേനയും സംയുക്തമായി നടത്തുന്ന ഓപ്പറേഷൻ തുടരുകയാണ്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമല്ല.
