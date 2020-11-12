ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഗാന്ധി നഗര്‍ പ്രദേശത്തെ മൂന്ന് നില കെട്ടിടത്തിലെ കടയില്‍ തീപിടുത്തം. 20 ഓളം ഫയര്‍ ഫോഴ്‌സ് വാഹനങ്ങള്‍ സംഭവസ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തീ അണക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രം തുടരുകയാണ്. കെട്ടിടത്തിലെ തുണിക്കടയ്ക്കാണ് തീപിടിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഇതുവരെ പരിക്കുകളൊന്നും റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല.

#WATCH: Fire has broken out at a shop in a three-storeyed building in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area. Over 20 fire tenders at the spot. Firefighting operation underway. pic.twitter.com/GSNdtYwJUH

— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020