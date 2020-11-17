ന്യൂദല്‍ഹി: ‘ലൗ ജിഹാദി’നെതിരെ നിയമം കൊണ്ടുവരാനുള്ള മധ്യപ്രദേശ് സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ നീക്കത്തിനെതിരെ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് എം.പി ശശി തരൂര്‍.

‘വെറുപ്പിനെതിരെയാണ്, പ്രണയത്തിനെതിരെയല്ല നിയമ നിര്‍മ്മാണം നടത്തേണ്ടതെന്ന് ഹിന്ദുത്വവാദികളോട് ആരാണ് പറഞ്ഞുകൊടുക്കുക’, തരൂര്‍ ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

Who will tell the Hindutvavadis that we need to legislate against hate, not against love?

“Law Against 'Love Jihad' Soon, 5 Years' Jail, Says Madhya Pradesh Minister”: https://t.co/i5SVEYE5d9

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 17, 2020