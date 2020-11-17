KeralaLatest NewsNewsIndia

ലൗ ജിഹാദിനെതിരെ നിയമം കൊണ്ടുവരാനുള്ള സർക്കാർ നീക്കത്തിനെതിരെ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് എം.പി ശശി തരൂര്‍

Nov 17, 2020, 09:42 pm IST
SHASHI TAROOR

ന്യൂദല്‍ഹി: ‘ലൗ ജിഹാദി’നെതിരെ നിയമം കൊണ്ടുവരാനുള്ള മധ്യപ്രദേശ് സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ നീക്കത്തിനെതിരെ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് എം.പി ശശി തരൂര്‍.

‘വെറുപ്പിനെതിരെയാണ്, പ്രണയത്തിനെതിരെയല്ല നിയമ നിര്‍മ്മാണം നടത്തേണ്ടതെന്ന് ഹിന്ദുത്വവാദികളോട് ആരാണ് പറഞ്ഞുകൊടുക്കുക’, തരൂര്‍ ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

ലൗ ജിഹാദിനെതിരെ നിയമ നിര്‍മാണത്തിനൊരുങ്ങുന്നതായി കര്‍ണാടക, ഹരിയാണ സര്‍ക്കാരുകള്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കി ആഴ്ചകള്‍ മാത്രം പിന്നിടുമ്പോഴാണ് മധ്യപ്രദേശ് സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ നിയമം നടപ്പാക്കാനൊരുങ്ങുന്നത്.

ഈസ്റ്റ് കോസ്റ്റ് ഡെയ്‌ലി വാർത്തകൾ ടെലഗ്രാമിൽ ലഭിക്കാൻ ഇവിടെ ക്ലിക്ക് ചെയ്യുക

Tags
Nov 17, 2020, 09:42 pm IST

Related Articles

കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് കരകയറണമെങ്കില്‍ പുതിയ നേതൃത്വം വരണം : ഇതുവരെ ആവശ്യപ്പെടാത്ത ചില കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ ഉന്നയിച്ച് ശശി തരൂര്‍ എം.പി : പാര്‍ട്ടി നേതാക്കളില്‍ പലരും രഹസ്യമായി പറയുന്ന കാര്യം ശശി തരൂര്‍ പരസ്യമായി ഉന്നയിച്ചതില്‍ പലര്‍ക്കും ആശങ്ക

Feb 20, 2020, 03:48 pm IST

ശശി തരൂര്‍ എം.പി വീണ്ടും വാര്‍ത്തകളില്‍ നിറയുന്നു : ഇത്തവണ വിവാദമായിരിക്കുന്നത് മോര്‍ഫ് ചെയ്ത ചിത്രം

Aug 11, 2019, 12:49 pm IST

.ലോകകപ്പ് ക്രിക്കറ്റില്‍ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെതിരെയുള്ള മത്സരത്തില്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ടീമിന്റെ ജഴ്സിയുടെ നിറം ഓറഞ്ചാക്കിയ സംഭവം : പൂര്‍ണ പിന്തുണ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ഡോ.ശശി തരൂര്‍ എം.പി. : അത് കാവിവത്ക്കരണമല്ല : ഇതിനു പിന്നിലെ കാരണം വെളിപ്പെടുത്തി തരൂര്‍

Jun 27, 2019, 06:55 pm IST

പോയകാലമോര്‍പ്പിക്കുന്നു  ;  അന്ന് ശിവന്‍കുട്ടി കുളിമുറിയില്‍ തെന്നി വീണു ;  ഇന്ന് തരൂര്‍ ത്രാസ് പൊട്ടി വീണു ; ചരിത്രം ആവര്‍ത്തിക്കപ്പെടുമോ ?

Apr 15, 2019, 05:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button