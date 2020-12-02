Latest NewsNewsEntertainment

പ്രമുഖ നടന്‍ ശിവ്കുമാര്‍ വര്‍മ വെന്റിലേറ്ററിൽ

ക്രോണിക് പള്‍മനറി ഡിസീസ് എന്ന രോഗാവസ്ഥയെ തുടര്‍ന്ന്

Dec 2, 2020, 09:34 pm IST

ബാസി സിന്ദ​ഗി, ഹല്ലാ ബോല്‍ എന്നീ ചിത്രങ്ങളില്‍ ശ്രദ്ധേയ വേഷം കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്ത പ്രമുഖ നടന്‍ ശിവ്കുമാര്‍ വര്‍മ ​ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയില്‍. ക്രോണിക് പള്‍മനറി ഡിസീസ് എന്ന രോഗാവസ്ഥയെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് വെന്റിലേറ്ററിൽ കഴിയുകയാണ് താരം.

ചികിത്സാ ചെലവിനായി പണമില്ലാതെ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുന്ന ശിവ്കുമാറിന് വേണ്ടി സഹായമഭ്യര്‍ത്ഥിച്ച്‌ സിനി ആന്റ് ടിവി ആര്‍ട്ടിസ്റ്റ് അസോസിയേഷനും രം​ഗത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

ശിവ്കുമാറിന് വേണ്ടി സഹായമഭ്യര്‍ത്ഥിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുള്ള ട്വീറ്റില്‍ താരത്തിന്റെ ബാങ്ക് വിവരങ്ങളും നല്‍കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

 

