ബാസി സിന്ദ​ഗി, ഹല്ലാ ബോല്‍ എന്നീ ചിത്രങ്ങളില്‍ ശ്രദ്ധേയ വേഷം കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്ത പ്രമുഖ നടന്‍ ശിവ്കുമാര്‍ വര്‍മ ​ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയില്‍. ക്രോണിക് പള്‍മനറി ഡിസീസ് എന്ന രോഗാവസ്ഥയെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് വെന്റിലേറ്ററിൽ കഴിയുകയാണ് താരം.

ചികിത്സാ ചെലവിനായി പണമില്ലാതെ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുന്ന ശിവ്കുമാറിന് വേണ്ടി സഹായമഭ്യര്‍ത്ഥിച്ച്‌ സിനി ആന്റ് ടിവി ആര്‍ട്ടിസ്റ്റ് അസോസിയേഷനും രം​ഗത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

ശിവ്കുമാറിന് വേണ്ടി സഹായമഭ്യര്‍ത്ഥിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുള്ള ട്വീറ്റില്‍ താരത്തിന്റെ ബാങ്ക് വിവരങ്ങളും നല്‍കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @actormanojjoshi @amitbehl @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/4MYcEtmBIN

— CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) December 2, 2020