ബാസി സിന്ദഗി, ഹല്ലാ ബോല് എന്നീ ചിത്രങ്ങളില് ശ്രദ്ധേയ വേഷം കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്ത പ്രമുഖ നടന് ശിവ്കുമാര് വര്മ ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയില്. ക്രോണിക് പള്മനറി ഡിസീസ് എന്ന രോഗാവസ്ഥയെ തുടര്ന്ന് വെന്റിലേറ്ററിൽ കഴിയുകയാണ് താരം.
ചികിത്സാ ചെലവിനായി പണമില്ലാതെ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുന്ന ശിവ്കുമാറിന് വേണ്ടി സഹായമഭ്യര്ത്ഥിച്ച് സിനി ആന്റ് ടിവി ആര്ട്ടിസ്റ്റ് അസോസിയേഷനും രംഗത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
ശിവ്കുമാറിന് വേണ്ടി സഹായമഭ്യര്ത്ഥിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുള്ള ട്വീറ്റില് താരത്തിന്റെ ബാങ്ക് വിവരങ്ങളും നല്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @actormanojjoshi @amitbehl @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/4MYcEtmBIN
— CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) December 2, 2020
