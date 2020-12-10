Latest NewsIndia

‘മനുഷ്യാവകാശങ്ങള്‍ ഉയര്‍ത്തിപ്പിടിക്കുന്ന കാര്യത്തിൽ തന്റെ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ പ്രതിജ്ഞാബദ്ധം’ – മമത ബാനര്‍ജി

മനുഷ്യാവകാശങ്ങള്‍ ഉയര്‍ത്തിപ്പിടിക്കാന്‍ തന്റെ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ പ്രതിജ്ഞാബദ്ധമാണെന്നും അവര്‍ പറഞ്ഞു.

Dec 10, 2020, 08:56 pm IST

കൊൽക്കത്ത: രാജ്യത്ത് ജനാധിപത്യത്തെ അട്ടിമറിക്കുകയും ശബ്ദങ്ങള്‍ അടിച്ചമര്‍ത്തപ്പെടുകയും ചെയ്യുകയാണെന്ന് പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി മമത ബാനര്‍ജി. മനുഷ്യാവകാശങ്ങള്‍ ഉയര്‍ത്തിപ്പിടിക്കാന്‍ തന്റെ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ പ്രതിജ്ഞാബദ്ധമാണെന്നും അവര്‍ പറഞ്ഞു.

കഴിഞ്ഞ ഒമ്പതര വര്‍ഷത്തിനുള്ളില്‍ 19 മനുഷ്യാവകാശ കോടതികള്‍ സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്ഥാപിക്കാനായെന്നും അവര്‍ പറഞ്ഞു.

തന്‍റെ നിരന്തരമായ പോരാട്ടത്തിലൂടെയാണ് സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് 1995ല്‍ മനുഷ്യാവകാശ കമ്മീഷന്‍ സ്ഥാപിക്കപ്പെട്ടതെന്നും അവര്‍ കൂട്ടിചേര്‍ത്തു. ലോക മനുഷ്യാവകാശ ദിനത്തില്‍ ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ പ്രതികരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു മമത.

