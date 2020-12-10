കൊൽക്കത്ത: രാജ്യത്ത് ജനാധിപത്യത്തെ അട്ടിമറിക്കുകയും ശബ്ദങ്ങള്‍ അടിച്ചമര്‍ത്തപ്പെടുകയും ചെയ്യുകയാണെന്ന് പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി മമത ബാനര്‍ജി. മനുഷ്യാവകാശങ്ങള്‍ ഉയര്‍ത്തിപ്പിടിക്കാന്‍ തന്റെ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ പ്രതിജ്ഞാബദ്ധമാണെന്നും അവര്‍ പറഞ്ഞു.

Today is #HumanRightsDay. Nowadays, there is a big trend to bulldoze democracy, crush fundamental rights, and muzzle the voice of the people. Our government is committed to upholding #humanrights 1/2

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 10, 2020