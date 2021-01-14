Latest NewsNewsIndia

‘വരാനിരിക്കുന്ന നാളുകൾ സന്തോഷം നിറഞ്ഞതാകട്ടെ’; മകരസംക്രാന്തി- ബിഹു- പൊങ്കൽ ആശംസകൾ നേർന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി

Jan 14, 2021, 10:10 am IST

ഡൽഹി: രാജ്യത്തെ ജനങ്ങൾക്ക് മകരസംക്രാന്തി- ബിഹു- പൊങ്കൽ ആശംസകൾ നേർന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി. മകരസംക്രാന്തിയിലെ വിശുദ്ധമായ സൂര്യോദയം എല്ലാവരുടെയും ജീവിതത്തിൽ പുതിയ ഊർജ്ജവും ഉത്സാഹവും നിറയ്ക്കട്ടെയെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം ആശംസിച്ചു. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ആശംസ.

‘ഏവർക്കും, പ്രത്യേകിച്ച് തമിഴ് സഹോദരീ സഹോദരന്മാർക്ക് പൊങ്കൽ ആശംസകൾ. ഈ വിശേഷ ഉത്സവം തമിഴ് സംസ്കാരത്തിന്റെ നന്മകൾ വിളിച്ചോതുന്നു. നമുക്കെല്ലാം നല്ല ആരോഗ്യവും വിജയവും ഉണ്ടാകട്ടെ. പ്രകൃതിയുമായി ഇണങ്ങി ജീവിക്കുവാനും സഹാനുഭൂതിയുടെ ഊർജ്ജം പ്രസരിപ്പിക്കാനും ഈ ഉത്സവം നമുക്ക് പ്രചോദനമാകട്ടെ.‘ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

‘വരാനിരിക്കുന്ന നാളുകൾ സന്തോഷം നിറഞ്ഞതാകട്ടെ. സർവ്വേശ്വരന്റെ അനുഗ്രഹത്താൽ എല്ലായിടത്തും സാഹോദര്യവും സൗഖ്യവും നിറയട്ടെ. ഏവർക്കും ബിഹു ആശംസകൾ.‘ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

 

ഈസ്റ്റ് കോസ്റ്റ് ഡെയ്‌ലി വാർത്തകൾ ടെലഗ്രാമിൽ ലഭിക്കാൻ ഇവിടെ ക്ലിക്ക് ചെയ്യുക

Tags
Jan 14, 2021, 10:10 am IST

Related Articles

ഇന്ത്യ തന്നെയാണ് ലോകത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ വാക്സിൻ നിർമ്മാതാവെന്ന് സമ്മതിച്ച് ചൈനയും

Jan 11, 2021, 10:18 pm IST

പി എം കിസാൻ പദ്ധതി : 20.48 ലക്ഷം പേർ അനർഹരെന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര കൃഷിമന്ത്രാലയം

Jan 11, 2021, 08:09 am IST

കൊവിഡ് ആക്രമിച്ചപ്പോള്‍ ഇന്ത്യ ഒന്നല്ല രണ്ട് ‘മെയ്ഡ് ഇന്‍ ഇന്ത്യ’ വാക്സിനുകള്‍ സംഭാവന ചെയ്തു : പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി

Jan 9, 2021, 12:43 pm IST

മാധവ് സോളങ്കിയുടെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയും ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രിയും

Jan 9, 2021, 10:44 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button