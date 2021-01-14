ഡൽഹി: രാജ്യത്തെ ജനങ്ങൾക്ക് മകരസംക്രാന്തി- ബിഹു- പൊങ്കൽ ആശംസകൾ നേർന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി. മകരസംക്രാന്തിയിലെ വിശുദ്ധമായ സൂര്യോദയം എല്ലാവരുടെയും ജീവിതത്തിൽ പുതിയ ഊർജ്ജവും ഉത്സാഹവും നിറയ്ക്കട്ടെയെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം ആശംസിച്ചു. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ആശംസ.
देशवासियों को मकर संक्रांति की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि उत्तरायण सूर्यदेव सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करें।
Makar Sankranti greetings to everyone.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2021
‘ഏവർക്കും, പ്രത്യേകിച്ച് തമിഴ് സഹോദരീ സഹോദരന്മാർക്ക് പൊങ്കൽ ആശംസകൾ. ഈ വിശേഷ ഉത്സവം തമിഴ് സംസ്കാരത്തിന്റെ നന്മകൾ വിളിച്ചോതുന്നു. നമുക്കെല്ലാം നല്ല ആരോഗ്യവും വിജയവും ഉണ്ടാകട്ടെ. പ്രകൃതിയുമായി ഇണങ്ങി ജീവിക്കുവാനും സഹാനുഭൂതിയുടെ ഊർജ്ജം പ്രസരിപ്പിക്കാനും ഈ ഉത്സവം നമുക്ക് പ്രചോദനമാകട്ടെ.‘ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.
Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2021
‘വരാനിരിക്കുന്ന നാളുകൾ സന്തോഷം നിറഞ്ഞതാകട്ടെ. സർവ്വേശ്വരന്റെ അനുഗ്രഹത്താൽ എല്ലായിടത്തും സാഹോദര്യവും സൗഖ്യവും നിറയട്ടെ. ഏവർക്കും ബിഹു ആശംസകൾ.‘ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
Magh Bihu wishes to everyone. May the coming times be filled with happiness. With the blessings of Almighty may there be brotherhood and wellness all around.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2021
