മരത്തിന്റെ ഉള്‍വശം ‘തീഗോളം’ പോലെ ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റ് കത്തുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ വൈറൽ

ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റ വൃക്ഷത്തിന്റെ ഉള്‍വശം കത്തുന്ന വീഡിയോ

Apr 25, 2021, 08:11 pm IST

ലോകത്തെ അമ്പരപ്പിച്ചു ഒരു വീഡിയോ സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ ശ്രദ്ധനേടുന്നു. ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റ വൃക്ഷത്തിന്റെ ഉള്‍വശം കത്തുന്ന വീഡിയോയാണ് സയന്‍സ് ഗേള്‍ ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ പങ്കുവെച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

മരത്തിന്റെ ഉള്‍വശം ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റ് തീഗോളം പോലെ കത്തുന്നു. ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റ സമയത്ത് മരത്തിലെ ഈര്‍പ്പമാണ് വൈദ്യുതിപ്രവാഹം വേഗത്തിലാകാന്‍ കാരണമെന്ന് വിദഗ്ധര്‍ പറയുന്നു. മരത്തിനകത്തെ സത്തയാണ് ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റ് കത്തുന്നത്.

