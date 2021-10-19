ദില്ലി: രാജ്യത്തെ ജനങ്ങൾക്ക് നബിദിനാശംസകള് നേര്ന്നുകൊണ്ട് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി. ‘മീലാദുന്നബി ആശംസകള്. സമാധാനവും സമൃദ്ധിയും എല്ലായിടത്തുമുണ്ടാകട്ടെ. ദയയുടെയും സാഹോദര്യത്തിന്റെയും ഗുണങ്ങള് എപ്പോഴും നിലനില്ക്കട്ടെ. ഈദ് മുബാറക്’, പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2021
Also Read:സൗത്ത് സെന്ട്രല് റെയില്വേയിൽ അവസരം: ഇപ്പോൾ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം
പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയ്ക്കൊപ്പം ഇന്ത്യൻ രാഷ്ട്രപതിയും നബിദിനാശംസകൾ നേർന്നുകൊണ്ട് രംഗത്തെത്തി. ‘പ്രവാചകന് മുഹമ്മദിന്റെ ജന്മദിനത്തില്എല്ലാ പൗരന്മാര്ക്കും പ്രത്യേകിച്ച് മുസ്ലിം സഹോദരന്മാര്ക്കും സഹോദരിമാര്ക്കും ആശംസകള് നേരുന്നു. പ്രവാചക ജീവിതവും ആശയങ്ങളും പ്രേരണയായെടുത്ത് സമൂഹത്തിന്റെ ഉയര്ച്ചക്കും സമാധാനത്തിനും സഹവര്ത്തിത്വത്തിനും വേണ്ടി പ്രവര്ത്തിക്കാം’, രാഷ്ട്രപതി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
Good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Let us take inspiration from Prophet’s life & ideals and work for the prosperity of society and promotion of peace & harmony in the country.
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2021
‘നബിദിന വേളയില് എല്ലാവര്ക്കും എന്റെ ആശംസകള്. അനുകമ്പ, സമാധാനം, സാഹോദര്യം എന്നിവയാല് നാം നയിക്കപ്പെടട്ടെ. ഈദ് മുബാറക്’, എന്ന് രാഹുല് ഗാന്ധിയും ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
My best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May we be guided by the spirit of compassion, peace & brotherhood.
ईद मुबारक!
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 19, 2021
Post Your Comments