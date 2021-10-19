ദില്ലി: രാജ്യത്തെ ജനങ്ങൾക്ക് നബിദിനാശംസകള്‍ നേര്‍ന്നുകൊണ്ട് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി. ‘മീലാദുന്നബി ആ​ശംസകള്‍. സമാധാനവും സമൃദ്ധിയും എല്ലായിടത്തുമുണ്ടാക​ട്ടെ. ദയയുടെയും സാഹോദര്യത്തി​ന്റെയും ഗുണങ്ങള്‍ എപ്പോഴും നിലനില്‍ക്കട്ടെ. ഈദ്​ മുബാറക്​’, പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വീറ്റ്​ ചെയ്​തു.

Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2021

Also Read:സൗത്ത് സെന്‍ട്രല്‍ റെയില്‍വേയിൽ അവസരം: ഇപ്പോൾ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയ്ക്കൊപ്പം ഇന്ത്യൻ രാഷ്ട്രപതിയും നബിദിനാശംസകൾ നേർന്നുകൊണ്ട് രംഗത്തെത്തി. ‘പ്രവാചകന്‍ മുഹമ്മദി​ന്റെ ജന്മദിനത്തില്‍എല്ലാ പൗരന്മാര്‍ക്കും പ്രത്യേകിച്ച്‌​ മുസ്​ലിം സഹോദരന്‍മാര്‍ക്കും സഹോദരിമാര്‍ക്കും ആശംസകള്‍ നേരുന്നു. പ്രവാചക ജീവിതവും ആശയങ്ങളും പ്രേരണയായെടുത്ത്​ സമൂഹത്തി​ന്റെ ഉയര്‍ച്ചക്കും സമാധാനത്തിനും സഹവര്‍ത്തിത്വത്തിനും വേണ്ടി പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കാം’, രാഷ്​ട്രപതി ട്വീറ്റ്​ ചെയ്​തു.

Good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Let us take inspiration from Prophet’s life & ideals and work for the prosperity of society and promotion of peace & harmony in the country. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2021

‘നബിദിന വേളയില്‍ എല്ലാവര്‍ക്കും എന്റെ ആശംസകള്‍. അനുകമ്പ, സമാധാനം, സാഹോദര്യം എന്നിവയാല്‍ നാം നയിക്കപ്പെട​ട്ടെ. ഈദ്​ മുബാറക്​’, എന്ന് രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധിയും ട്വീറ്റ്​ ചെയ്​തു.