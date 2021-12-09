കൊച്ചി: സംയുക്ത സൈനിക മേധാവി ജനറൽ ബിപിൻ റാവത്തിന്റെ അപകട മരണത്തിൽ രാജ്യം ഞെട്ടലോടെ ഇരിക്കുമ്പോൾ അദ്ദേഹത്തെ പരിഹസിച്ച് അഡ്വക്കേറ്റ് രശ്മിത രാമചന്ദ്രൻ. മരണം ഒരു വ്യക്തിയെ വിശുദ്ധനാക്കുന്നില്ലെന്ന് അവർ ആരോപിച്ചു. പോസ്റ്റിന് നിരവധി രൂക്ഷ വിമർശനമാണ് ഉയരുന്നത്. ഇന്ത്യയുടെ സേനകളുടെ പരമോന്നത കമാൻഡർ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ രാഷ്ട്രപതി മാത്രമാണെന്ന ഭരണഘടനാ സങ്കൽപ്പം മറികടന്നാണ് റാവത്തിനെ മൂന്ന് സേനകളുടെയും നിയന്ത്രണമുള്ള ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ആദ്യത്തെ ചീഫ് ഓഫ് ഡിഫൻസ് സ്റ്റാഫായി നിയമിച്ചത് എന്നോർക്കണമെന്നും ഇവർ ആരോപിക്കുന്നു.

കൂടാതെ പൗരത്വ പ്രക്ഷോഭത്തിലും കാശ്മീരിൽ പൗരനെ ജീപ്പിനു മുന്നിൽ കെട്ടി വെച്ചതിലും എല്ലാം ഇവർ ബിപിൻ റാവത്തിനെ കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തുന്നുണ്ട്. കാശ്മീരിൽ കല്ലെറിയുന്നവർക്കെതിരെ ആയുധമെടുക്കാനും സൈന്യത്തെ ഉപദേശിച്ചത് റാവത്താണെന്നും ഇതൊക്കെ കൊണ്ട് തന്നെ മരണം ഒരാളെ വിശുദ്ധനാക്കുന്നില്ലെന്നും ഇവർ പറയുന്നു. ഇവർക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടിക്കൊരുങ്ങുകയാണ് ബിജെപി.

ഇവരുടെ പോസ്റ്റിന്റെ പൂർണ്ണ രൂപം:

How I remember Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat PVSM UYSM AVSM YSM SM VSM ADC!

It was bypassing the Constitutional concept that only the President of India is the SupremeCommander of forces in India that Mr. Rawat was appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff of India having control over the three forces.

Also remember:

1. Rawat had awarded the Chief of Army Staff’s Commendation card two years ago to Major Leetul Gogoi for “sustained efforts” in counter insurgency operations. Gogoi was mired in a controversy in 2017 after tying a Kashmiri civilian to the front of his jeep, apparently in an attempt to prevent.

2. Rawat’s stance relating to disability pension also had sparked a row. He had warned soldiers who falsely call themselves ‘disabled’ and make their disability a way to earn extra money, through disability pension.

3. He believed that women in combat roles might complain about men peeping, while they changed clothes.

4. Rawat , while he was General, had wished stone pelters would fire weapons, so army could retaliate.

5. He had made acidic remarks against the protestors against CAA.

Death doesn’t make a person holy!