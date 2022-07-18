Latest NewsIndia

നര്‍മദ നദിയിലേക്ക് ബസ് മറിഞ്ഞ് വൻ അപകടം: നിരവധി പേര്‍ മരിച്ചു

Jul 18, 2022, 01:49 pm IST

ധാർ / മധ്യപ്രദേശ്: മധ്യപ്രദേശില്‍ നദിയിലേക്ക് ബസ് മറിഞ്ഞ് 13 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചു. നിരവധി പേര്‍ക്ക് പരുക്കേറ്റു. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെയാണ് ധാര്‍ ജില്ലയില്‍ നര്‍മദാ നദിയിലേക്ക് ബസ് മറിഞ്ഞത്. നദിക്ക് കുറുകെയുള്ള പാലത്തിന്റെ റെയിലിംഗ് തകര്‍ന്നതോടെ ബസ് നദിയിലേക്ക് മറിയുകയായിരുന്നു.

 

പതിനഞ്ചോളം പേരെ പരിക്കുകളോടെ രക്ഷപെടുത്തി. മറ്റുള്ളവര്‍ക്കായി തെരച്ചില്‍ ഊര്‍ജിതമാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇന്‍ഡോറില്‍ നിന്ന് പൂനെയിലേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്ന മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര റോഡ് വേയ്‌സ് ബസാണ് അപകടത്തില്‍പ്പെട്ടത്.

