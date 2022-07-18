ധാർ / മധ്യപ്രദേശ്: മധ്യപ്രദേശില് നദിയിലേക്ക് ബസ് മറിഞ്ഞ് 13 പേര് മരിച്ചു. നിരവധി പേര്ക്ക് പരുക്കേറ്റു. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെയാണ് ധാര് ജില്ലയില് നര്മദാ നദിയിലേക്ക് ബസ് മറിഞ്ഞത്. നദിക്ക് കുറുകെയുള്ള പാലത്തിന്റെ റെയിലിംഗ് തകര്ന്നതോടെ ബസ് നദിയിലേക്ക് മറിയുകയായിരുന്നു.
A Maharashtra Roadways bus plunges into river Narmada after breaking the railing of the bridge in Khalghat area of MP’s Dhar district. Rescue works in full swing. Around 50-60 passengers could’ve been boarding the bus. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/HPfneTRcFH
— Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) July 18, 2022
പതിനഞ്ചോളം പേരെ പരിക്കുകളോടെ രക്ഷപെടുത്തി. മറ്റുള്ളവര്ക്കായി തെരച്ചില് ഊര്ജിതമാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇന്ഡോറില് നിന്ന് പൂനെയിലേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്ന മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര റോഡ് വേയ്സ് ബസാണ് അപകടത്തില്പ്പെട്ടത്.
