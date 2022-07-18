ധാർ / മധ്യപ്രദേശ്: മധ്യപ്രദേശില്‍ നദിയിലേക്ക് ബസ് മറിഞ്ഞ് 13 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചു. നിരവധി പേര്‍ക്ക് പരുക്കേറ്റു. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെയാണ് ധാര്‍ ജില്ലയില്‍ നര്‍മദാ നദിയിലേക്ക് ബസ് മറിഞ്ഞത്. നദിക്ക് കുറുകെയുള്ള പാലത്തിന്റെ റെയിലിംഗ് തകര്‍ന്നതോടെ ബസ് നദിയിലേക്ക് മറിയുകയായിരുന്നു.

A Maharashtra Roadways bus plunges into river Narmada after breaking the railing of the bridge in Khalghat area of MP’s Dhar district. Rescue works in full swing. Around 50-60 passengers could’ve been boarding the bus. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/HPfneTRcFH

— Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) July 18, 2022