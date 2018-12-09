Video of 17-year-old beating mom with broom goes viral

Video of 17-year-old beating mom with broom goes viral bangaloreThe boy, aged around 16, who studies at a private college in southern Bengaluru, was particularly angry because his mother had spoken to his friends and asked them to stay away from him. The woman had become worried after her son got into bad company and took to drinking. She spoke to her husband about the matter and the couple scolded the teen. She was particularly vocal. The boy became enraged and would regularly abuse and beat her up.

