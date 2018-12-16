ഹോക്കി ലോകകപ്പ് : കന്നി കിരീടം ചൂടി ബെൽജിയം

ഭുവനേശ്വര്‍: ഹോക്കി ലോകകപ്പിൽ കന്നി കിരീടം ചൂടി ബെൽജിയം.ഭുവനേശ്വറില്‍ നടന്ന കലാശ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ നെതർലാൻഡ്സിനെ സഡന്‍ ഡെത്തില്‍ രണ്ടിനെതിരെ മൂന്നു ഗോളുകള്‍ക്ക് തോൽപ്പിച്ചാണ് ബെൽജിയം ചരിത്ര നേട്ടം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്.

🏑 | LIVE | @BELRedLions are the new World Champions! Take it away, boys. #HWC2018 #Odisha2018 🇧🇪 #BELvNED 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/CnwdxHC4HQ

മത്സരത്തിന്റെ മുഴുവൻ സമയത്തും ,എക്‌സ്ട്രാ ടൈമിലും ഇരു ടീമുകള്‍ക്കും ഗോള്‍ നേടാനാകാതെ വന്നപ്പോൾ മത്സരം സഡന്‍ ഡെത്തിലേക്ക് കടക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. നെതർലാൻഡ്സ് എട്ടു തവണ കപ്പ് നേടിയിരുന്നു. ക്വാര്‍ട്ടറില്‍ ഇന്ത്യയെയും സെമിയില്‍ ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയെയും പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയാണ് ഫൈനലിൽ എത്തിയത്.

🏑 | LIVE | @OranjeHockey showed courage, determination and grit, and that, nobody can take away from them. The Silver Medallists of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018!#HWC2018 #Odisha2018

🇧🇪 #BELvNED 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/OHT0DjQ2tX

