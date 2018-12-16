ഹോക്കി ലോകകപ്പ് : കന്നി കിരീടം ചൂടി ബെൽജിയം

ഭുവനേശ്വര്: ഹോക്കി ലോകകപ്പിൽ കന്നി കിരീടം ചൂടി ബെൽജിയം.ഭുവനേശ്വറില് നടന്ന കലാശ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ നെതർലാൻഡ്സിനെ സഡന് ഡെത്തില് രണ്ടിനെതിരെ മൂന്നു ഗോളുകള്ക്ക് തോൽപ്പിച്ചാണ് ബെൽജിയം ചരിത്ര നേട്ടം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്.
മത്സരത്തിന്റെ മുഴുവൻ സമയത്തും ,എക്സ്ട്രാ ടൈമിലും ഇരു ടീമുകള്ക്കും ഗോള് നേടാനാകാതെ വന്നപ്പോൾ മത്സരം സഡന് ഡെത്തിലേക്ക് കടക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. നെതർലാൻഡ്സ് എട്ടു തവണ കപ്പ് നേടിയിരുന്നു. ക്വാര്ട്ടറില് ഇന്ത്യയെയും സെമിയില് ഓസ്ട്രേലിയെയും പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയാണ് ഫൈനലിൽ എത്തിയത്.
