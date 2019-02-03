Latest NewsIndian Super LeagueFootballSports

ജംഷഡ്പൂരിനെതിരെ തകർപ്പൻ ജയവുമായി എടികെ

Feb 3, 2019, 10:21 pm IST
കൊല്‍ക്കത്ത: ഐഎസ്എലിൽ ജംഷഡ്പൂരിനെതിരെ തകർപ്പൻ ജയവുമായി എടികെ. ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് എടികെയുടെ ജയം. ആദ്യ പകുതിയിലെ 3,33 മിനിറ്റുകളിൽ മാനുവല്‍ ലാന്‍സരോട്ടെയാണ് എടികെയുടെ വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ നേടിയത്. 82ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ മരിയോ അര്‍ക്വസിയാണ് ജംഷഡ്പൂരിനായി ആശ്വാസ ഗോൾ നേടിയത്.

ഈ ജയത്തോടെ 14 മത്സരങ്ങളില്‍ 20 പോയിന്റുമായി എടികെ പട്ടികയില്‍ ആറാം സ്ഥാനത്തും, ഇതേ പോയിന്റുമായി പട്ടികയില്‍ അഞ്ചാം സ്ഥാനത്തുമാണ് ജംഷഡ്പുര്‍.

