കൊല്ക്കത്ത: ഐഎസ്എലിൽ ജംഷഡ്പൂരിനെതിരെ തകർപ്പൻ ജയവുമായി എടികെ. ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് എടികെയുടെ ജയം. ആദ്യ പകുതിയിലെ 3,33 മിനിറ്റുകളിൽ മാനുവല് ലാന്സരോട്ടെയാണ് എടികെയുടെ വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ നേടിയത്. 82ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ മരിയോ അര്ക്വസിയാണ് ജംഷഡ്പൂരിനായി ആശ്വാസ ഗോൾ നേടിയത്.
Full-time at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, where a first-half brace from Manuel Lanzarote helps @ATKFC get the better of @JamshedpurFC.#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #KOLJAM pic.twitter.com/MYUh9uMuqx
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 3, 2019
ഈ ജയത്തോടെ 14 മത്സരങ്ങളില് 20 പോയിന്റുമായി എടികെ പട്ടികയില് ആറാം സ്ഥാനത്തും, ഇതേ പോയിന്റുമായി പട്ടികയില് അഞ്ചാം സ്ഥാനത്തുമാണ് ജംഷഡ്പുര്.
.@ATKFC picked up their first-ever win over @JamshedpurFC and kept their dreams of reaching the top four alive!
More videos: https://t.co/8jtqJIjojH #HeroISL #ISLRecap #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #KOLJAM pic.twitter.com/AVKLGP7Mal
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 3, 2019
