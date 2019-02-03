കൊല്‍ക്കത്ത: ഐഎസ്എലിൽ ജംഷഡ്പൂരിനെതിരെ തകർപ്പൻ ജയവുമായി എടികെ. ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് എടികെയുടെ ജയം. ആദ്യ പകുതിയിലെ 3,33 മിനിറ്റുകളിൽ മാനുവല്‍ ലാന്‍സരോട്ടെയാണ് എടികെയുടെ വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ നേടിയത്. 82ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ മരിയോ അര്‍ക്വസിയാണ് ജംഷഡ്പൂരിനായി ആശ്വാസ ഗോൾ നേടിയത്.

Full-time at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, where a first-half brace from Manuel Lanzarote helps @ATKFC get the better of @JamshedpurFC.#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #KOLJAM pic.twitter.com/MYUh9uMuqx

— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 3, 2019