പൂനെ : ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സൂപ്പര്‍ ലീഗില്‍ പൂനെ സിറ്റിക്കെതിരെ അനായാസ ജയവുമായി ഡൽഹി ഡയനാമോസ് . ഒന്നിനെതിരെ മൂന്ന് ഗോളുകള്‍ക്കാണ് പൂനെ സിറ്റിയെ ഡൽഹി തോൽപ്പിച്ചത്. 17ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ചാങ്‌തെ, 29ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ഫെര്‍ണാണ്ടസ്‌, രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിലെ 527ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ഡാനിയേല്‍ എന്നിവർ ഡൽഹിയുടെ വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ വലയിലാക്കി.

23ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ നിഖില്‍ പൂജാരി പൂനെയ്ക്കായി ആശ്വാസ ഗോൾ നേടി. അതേസമയം ഇഞ്ചുറി ടൈമിൽ പൂനെയുടെ മാഴ്‌സലീഞ്ഞോ ചുവപ്പ് കാര്‍ഡ് കണ്ട് പുറത്തായത് ടീമിന് തിരിച്ചടിയായി.

ഇരുടീമുകളുടെയും പ്ലേ ഓഫ് സാധ്യതകള്‍ നേരത്തെ തന്നെ അവസാനിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഈ മത്സരം അവസാനിക്കുമ്പോൾ 17 മത്സരങ്ങളില്‍ 19 പോയിന്റുമായി പട്ടികയിൽ 19 പോയിന്റുമായി ഏഴാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് പൂനെ. 18 പോയിന്റുമായി എട്ടാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ഡൽഹി ഡയനാമോസ്