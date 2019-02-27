വ്യോമസേനാ പൈലറ്റ് പാകിസ്ഥാന്‍ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലുണ്ടെന്ന് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യ

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : വ്യോമസേനാ പൈലറ്റ് അഭിനന്ദന്‍ വര്‍ധന്‍ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലുണ്ടെന്ന സ്ഥിരീകരണവുമായി ഇന്ത്യ. കേന്ദ്ര വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രാലയമാണ് പ്രസ്താവനയിലൂടെ ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്. പാകിസ്ഥാന്‍റെ പിടിയിലായ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വൈമാനികൻ അഭിനന്ദനെ മോശമായ രീതിയില്‍ ചിത്രീകരിക്കുന്ന വീഡിയോകളും ചിത്രങ്ങളും പ്രചരിപ്പിച്ചത് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര മര്യാദകളുടെ ലംഘനമാണ്. ജനീവ കണ്‍വന്‍ഷന്‍ പ്രകാരം സൈനികരോട് കാണിക്കേണ്ട മിനിമം മര്യാദ അദ്ദേഹത്തോട് കാണിച്ചില്ല.

MEA: India also strongly objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention. pic.twitter.com/DIZzN6DdZH — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

പാകിസ്താനില്‍ നിന്നും പുറത്തു വന്ന വീഡിയോകളിലും ചിത്രങ്ങളിലും അപമാനകരവും അപകടകരവുമായ രീതിയില്‍ ആണ് അഭിനന്ദനെ കണ്ടത്. കസ്റ്റഡിയിലുള്ള ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വ്യോമസേനാ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥന് എല്ലാ സുരക്ഷയും നല്‍കേണ്ട ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം പാകിസ്ഥാനുണ്ടെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം സുരക്ഷിതനാിയ മടങ്ങിയെത്തുമെന്നാണ് ഇന്ത്യ പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നതെന്നും എഎന്‍ഐ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നു.

MEA: It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return. https://t.co/4gg81vSldc — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019