Latest NewsIndia

വ്യോമസേനാ പൈലറ്റ് പാകിസ്ഥാന്‍ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലുണ്ടെന്ന് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യ

Feb 27, 2019, 07:51 pm IST
Less than a minute
BREAKING TWO

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : വ്യോമസേനാ പൈലറ്റ് അഭിനന്ദന്‍ വര്‍ധന്‍ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലുണ്ടെന്ന സ്ഥിരീകരണവുമായി ഇന്ത്യ. കേന്ദ്ര വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രാലയമാണ് പ്രസ്താവനയിലൂടെ ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്. പാകിസ്ഥാന്‍റെ പിടിയിലായ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വൈമാനികൻ അഭിനന്ദനെ മോശമായ രീതിയില്‍ ചിത്രീകരിക്കുന്ന വീഡിയോകളും ചിത്രങ്ങളും പ്രചരിപ്പിച്ചത് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര മര്യാദകളുടെ ലംഘനമാണ്. ജനീവ കണ്‍വന്‍ഷന്‍ പ്രകാരം സൈനികരോട് കാണിക്കേണ്ട മിനിമം മര്യാദ  അദ്ദേഹത്തോട് കാണിച്ചില്ല.

പാകിസ്താനില്‍ നിന്നും പുറത്തു വന്ന വീഡിയോകളിലും ചിത്രങ്ങളിലും അപമാനകരവും അപകടകരവുമായ രീതിയില്‍ ആണ് അഭിനന്ദനെ കണ്ടത്. കസ്റ്റഡിയിലുള്ള ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വ്യോമസേനാ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥന് എല്ലാ സുരക്ഷയും നല്‍കേണ്ട ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം പാകിസ്ഥാനുണ്ടെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം സുരക്ഷിതനാിയ മടങ്ങിയെത്തുമെന്നാണ് ഇന്ത്യ പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നതെന്നും എഎന്‍ഐ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നു.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

വിങ് കമാൻഡർ അഭിനന്ദൻ കാര്‍ഗില്‍ യുദ്ധവേളയിലും പാര്‍ലമെന്റ് ആക്രമണ സമയത്തും ഇന്ത്യക്ക് താങ്ങായ എയർ മാർഷൽ എസ് വർത്തമാന്റെ മകൻ.

Feb 27, 2019, 08:59 pm IST
PAMBAN-BRIDGE

85 ദിവസങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ശേഷം പാമ്പന്‍ പാലത്തിലൂടെ ട്രെയിന്‍ ഓടിത്തുടങ്ങി

Feb 27, 2019, 08:37 pm IST

ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്കെതിരെ സൈനിക നടപടി പാടില്ലെന്ന് പാകിസ്ഥാന് അമേരിക്കയുടെ ശക്തമായ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്

Feb 27, 2019, 08:29 pm IST

പാകിസ്ഥാനില്‍ കടന്നുചെന്ന് ബിന്‍ ലാദനെ വധിക്കാൻ യു എസിന് കഴിയുമെങ്കിൽ ,അത് ആവർത്തിക്കാൻ ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്കും കഴിയും ; ജയ്റ്റ്ലി

Feb 27, 2019, 08:12 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close