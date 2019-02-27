ജാർഖണ്ഡ് : കരുത്തരായ ബെംഗളൂരുവിനെ തറപറ്റിച്ച് ജംഷഡ്‌പൂർ എഫ് സി. ഒന്നിനെതിരെ അഞ്ചു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് ജംഷഡ്‌പൂർ ജയിച്ചത്.മത്സരത്തിലെ ആദ്യ പകുതിയിലെ 16ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ തോൻഗോ നേടിയ ഗോളിലൂടെ ബെംഗളൂരു മുന്നിലെത്തി. എന്നാൽ ആദ്യപകുതിയുടെ അവസാനത്തിലും,രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിലും മത്സരം ജംഷഡ്‌പൂരിന് അനുകൂലമാകുന്നതാണ് കളിക്കളത്തിൽ കാണാനായത്.

The referee brings the match to a halt after @JamshedpurFC put on a real show to trounce @bengalurufc at the JRD Tata Sports Complex! #HeroISL #JAMBEN #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/KEjpZw68wh

45ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ അഗസ്റ്റിൻ ഫെർണാണ്ടസ്,54ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ മൈക്കിൾ, 56,57 മിനിറ്റിൽ പാബ്ലോ മോർഗാഡോ, 61ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ കാർലോസ് എന്നിവരാണ് വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ നേടിയത്. ഈ കളി അവസാനിക്കുമ്പോൾ 18 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 34 പോയിന്റുമായി ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി. പട്ടികയിൽ ഒന്നാമതായും 18 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 27 പോയിന്റുമായി ജംഷഡ്‌പൂർ അഞ്ചാം സ്ഥാനത്തും തുടരുന്നു.

.@soosairajmichal was a constant threat on the flanks and came up with a goal as @JamshedpurFC breezed past @bengalurufc! He is the Hero of the Match!

#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #JAMBEN pic.twitter.com/39aOW4fQoc

— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 27, 2019