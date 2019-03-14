Latest NewsIndia

റെയിൽവേ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ലം ത​ക​ര്‍​ന്ന് വീണു നാലു പേർ മരിച്ചു : നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്

Mar 14, 2019, 09:00 pm IST
bridge collapse
കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ/ani

മുംബൈ : റെയിൽവേ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ലം ത​ക​ര്‍​ന്ന് വീണു നാലു പേർ മരിച്ചു. 34 പേ​ര്‍​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്. മും​ബൈ​യി​ലെ ഛത്ര​പ​തി ശി​വ​ജി മ​ഹാ​രാ​ജ ടെ​ര്‍​മി​ന​ലി​ൽ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം ഒ​ന്നാം പ്ലാ​റ്റ്ഫോ​മു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പാ​ല​മാ​ണ് ത​ക​ര്‍​ന്ന​ത്. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ സ​മീ​പ​ത്തെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ല്‍ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

പാലത്തിന്റെ അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങള്‍ക്കിടയില്‍ 12 പേരോളം കുടുങ്ങി കിടക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട്. രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു. മരണസംഖ്യ ഉയരാനിടയുണ്ട്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.

