മുംബൈ : റെയിൽവേ നടപ്പാലം തകര്ന്ന് വീണു നാലു പേർ മരിച്ചു. 34 പേര്ക്ക് പരിക്ക്. മുംബൈയിലെ ഛത്രപതി ശിവജി മഹാരാജ ടെര്മിനലിൽ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം ഒന്നാം പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമുമായി ബന്ധിപ്പിക്കുന്ന പാലമാണ് തകര്ന്നത്. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ സമീപത്തെ ആശുപത്രിയില് പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
Mumbai: A foot over bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station collapses. Multiple injuries reported. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3tjKsU31id
— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019
പാലത്തിന്റെ അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങള്ക്കിടയില് 12 പേരോളം കുടുങ്ങി കിടക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോര്ട്ട്. രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു. മരണസംഖ്യ ഉയരാനിടയുണ്ട്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.
#UPDATE: Death toll rises to 3 in the Mumbai bridge collapse incident where a portion of foot over bridge near CSMT railway station collapsed. 34 people are injured in the incident. The death toll is likely to rise. pic.twitter.com/UTYVwyKY7f
— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019
#SpotVisuals: Two people died, 23 injured when part of a foot over bridge near CSMT station in Mumbai collapsed earlier this evening. (Pic source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/LjI1qvRqlE
— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019
