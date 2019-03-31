CricketLatest NewsSports

ആദ്യ ജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കാൻ രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസ് ചെന്നൈക്കെതിരെ ഇന്നിറങ്ങും

Mar 31, 2019, 05:32 pm IST
Less than a minute
CSK - RR IPL 2019

ചെന്നൈ : ഐപിഎൽ പന്ത്രണ്ടാം സീസണിലെ ആദ്യ ജയത്തിനായി രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസ് ചെന്നൈ സൂപ്പർ കിങ്സിനെതിരെ ഇന്നിറങ്ങും. ഇന്ന് വൈകിട്ട് 8 മണിക്ക് എം എ ചിദംബരം സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്ന 12ആം മത്സരത്തിലാണ് ഇരു ടീമുകളും ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക.

റോയൽ ചലഞ്ചേഴ്സും, ഡൽഹി ക്യാപിറ്റൽസിനെയും വീഴ്ത്തിയ ചെന്നൈ മൂന്നാം ജയത്തിനായാകും ഇന്ന് പോരാടുക. കിങ്‌സ് ഇലവൻ പഞ്ചാബുമായിട്ടും, സൺറൈസേഴ്ഗ്‌സ് ഹൈദരാബാദുമായിട്ടുള്ള മത്സരങ്ങളിലുമാണ് രാജസ്ഥാൻ പരാജയം ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങിയത്. നാല് പോയിന്റുമായി പട്ടികയിൽ ചെന്നൈ മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ്. പോയിന്റൊന്നും നേടാനാകാതെ അവസാന സ്ഥാനത്താണ് രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസ്.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

70 കൊല്ലമായി നെഹ്‌റു കുടുംബത്തിന്റെ മണ്ഡലമായ അമേത്തി ദാരിദ്ര്യത്തിന്റെയും വികസനമില്ലായ്മയുടെയും പ്രതീകം, കോൺഗ്രസ് പ്രവർത്തകന്റെ തുറന്നു പറച്ചിൽ

Mar 31, 2019, 06:00 pm IST
dimuthkarunaratne sri lanka player

പ്രമുഖ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരം അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Mar 31, 2019, 05:54 pm IST

ഒരു ടൂര്‍ പ്ലാന്‍ ചെയ്യൂ.. ലോകത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും മികച്ച വിനോദ സഞ്ചാര ഇടമായി തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ട ദുബായിലെ ഈ മനോഹര ലാന്‍ഡ് നിങ്ങള്‍ക്കായി കാത്തിരിക്കുന്നു !

Mar 31, 2019, 05:50 pm IST
CPIM-001

കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിനെ കാഴ്ചക്കാരാക്കും! പുതിയ ദേശീയ ബദലിന് സി.പി.എം നീക്കം

Mar 31, 2019, 05:35 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
escort kuşadası escort kayseri escort çanakkale escort tokat escort alanya escort diyarbakır escort çorlu escort malatya izmit escort samsun escort
Close
Close