ആദ്യ ജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കാൻ രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസ് ചെന്നൈക്കെതിരെ ഇന്നിറങ്ങും

ചെന്നൈ : ഐപിഎൽ പന്ത്രണ്ടാം സീസണിലെ ആദ്യ ജയത്തിനായി രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസ് ചെന്നൈ സൂപ്പർ കിങ്സിനെതിരെ ഇന്നിറങ്ങും. ഇന്ന് വൈകിട്ട് 8 മണിക്ക് എം എ ചിദംബരം സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്ന 12ആം മത്സരത്തിലാണ് ഇരു ടീമുകളും ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക.
Fill the #AnbuDen with all the #Yellove in town! Match day it is for the Kings and it's a royal clash indeed! #WhistlePodu #CSKvRR 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/CkoAfserCy
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 31, 2019
റോയൽ ചലഞ്ചേഴ്സും, ഡൽഹി ക്യാപിറ്റൽസിനെയും വീഴ്ത്തിയ ചെന്നൈ മൂന്നാം ജയത്തിനായാകും ഇന്ന് പോരാടുക. കിങ്സ് ഇലവൻ പഞ്ചാബുമായിട്ടും, സൺറൈസേഴ്ഗ്സ് ഹൈദരാബാദുമായിട്ടുള്ള മത്സരങ്ങളിലുമാണ് രാജസ്ഥാൻ പരാജയം ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങിയത്. നാല് പോയിന്റുമായി പട്ടികയിൽ ചെന്നൈ മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ്. പോയിന്റൊന്നും നേടാനാകാതെ അവസാന സ്ഥാനത്താണ് രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസ്.
The results from the archives when we have met the royals on the field! Roar whistles for the super Sunday clash at the #AnbuDen! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/6FS7ohWLh0
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 31, 2019
Next 🆙 ➡ @ChennaiIPL!
The MA Chidambaram Stadium is set for fireworks tonight! 🔥 #HallaBol #CSKvRR #RR pic.twitter.com/IvshG9IFH9
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 31, 2019
